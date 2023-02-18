No. 2 Tennessee couldn’t overcome its miscues on Saturday night, dropping game two of the Desert Invitational to Grand Canyon 3-4.
The Vols outhit Grand Canyon 9-6, but three errors defensively hurt Tennessee. Half of the Lopes runs were unearned on Saturday.
Grand Canyon wasted no time getting its offense going.Top-10 MLB draft prospect Jacob Wilson put the Lopes on the board when he hit a triple down the right-field line to score Zach Gregory.
Starter Chase Burns responded with back-to-back strikeouts to escape the first inning. Burns gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out six on Saturday.
Tennessee’s offense woke up in the fourth on Saturday, ending a 12-inning scoring drought.
After Zane Denton got a two-out walk, Cal Stark, in the designated hitter spot, put Tennessee on the board with a two-run bomb in the top of the fourth.
The Lopes started Connor Markls on the bump. He had a solid night, holding the Vols to six hits and three runs on 93 pitches.
His night came to an end in the fifth. After giving up a triple to Jared Dickey, Christian Moore drove in the run to grow the Vols’ lead to 3-1.
The Lopes went to the bullpen with Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, who escaped the jam on a Stark groundout.
Burns had a rough fifth inning, giving up a double to Eli Paton, then throwing a wild pitch. Paton scored on a Sac fly a batter later.
Kirby Connell, out of the Bullpen, escaped the jam, striking out Zack Gregory to end the fifth.
Reliever Andrew Lindsey made his Tennessee debut against the Lopes. He threw a wild pitch, then gave up an unearned run when Charlie Taylor threw a bunt into right field. The run tied the game up at three.
GCU took the lead in the seventh after Austen Jaslove made a diving stop, but first baseman Blake Burke couldn't pick it.
The Vols couldn’t recover from giving up two unearned, suffering their second loss of the season.
