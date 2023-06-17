OMAHA, Neb. – Paul Skenes didn't allow a runner to reach second base until the eighth inning. Then, Tennessee showed some life.
The Vols plated three in the eighth behind a Maui Ahuna single and a Hunter Ensley bomb. Three runs would be all in the eighth, and the game, but it wouldn't be enough.
Tennessee (43-21) struck out 13 times en route to a 6-3 loss to LSU (49-15). The Vols fall into the loser’s bracket, facing off with Stanford on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.
Ensley provided some offense on a night where hits were hard to come by for Tennessee. He went 3-for-4 at the plate against the Tigers.
Andrew Lindsey got the nod for Tennessee. The starter pitched 3.2 innings, giving up two earned runs and five hits while striking out four.
Lindsey’s first run came off a solo shot from Gavin Dugas in the second. The solo shot came in the same inning that Tennessee saw 13 pitches and struck out three times.
Lindsey got into trouble again in the third, giving up back-to-back singles. He got a groundout to himself that conceded a run, before escaping the inning. Tennessee went three up, three down the half inning before in 15 pitches.
Hunter Ensley got a single in the fourth, the got caught stealing to end the inning. LSU got runners on, ending Lindsey’s night.
Aaron Combs got the call out of the bullpen, escaping the jam without giving up a run. On the other side, Skenes continued to shove.
Seth Halvorsen gave Tennessee 1.2 innings but ran into trouble in the sixth.
LSU got the scoring going again in the sixth on an RBI triple from Brayden Jobert. Jobert scored the next pitch to make it 4-0. Kirby Connell escaped the inning, facing one batter.
Camden Sewell came on in the seventh, becoming the first Tennessee player in history to play in two College World Series. He gave up a lead-off double to Dylan Crews, then a single to Tommy White.
Sewell only gave up one in the inning to make it 5-0 going into the eighth.
The Vols finally showed some life in the eighth, plating three runs. Hollis Fanning took the mound in the ninth, and gave up a home run to Brayden Jobert to make it 6-3.
AJ Russell closed out the top half of the ninth, and the Vols went silently in the bottom half.
