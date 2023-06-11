Tennessee baseball dropped game one of the NCAA Super Regionals to Southern Mississippi 5-3 despite a promising beginning to Sunday's restart.
Over 22 hours after the game started, the Vols (41-20) and the Golden Eagles (45-18) were finally able to conclude game one.
Thanks to a two-RBI triple and a pair of home runs off pitcher Andrew Lindsey, Tennessee trailed 4-0 entering the restart in the bottom of the fifth. Fortunately for the Vols, they came out with much more life as play resumed.
The Vols were able to immediately get something going with loaded bases as Hunter Ensley was hit by a pitch with two outs to finally put them on the scoreboard. Jared Dickey followed with a two-RBI single that reduced the deficit to 4-3.
With Seth Halvorsen on the mound, Tennessee nearly kept the score put in the top of the sixth, but a potential double play turned into an RBI fielder's choice to give the Southern Mississippi an insurance run and a 5-3 lead. The Vols' bats couldn't get anything going in the bottom of the frame despite a pair of walks but Halvorsen shut down the Golden Eagles in order with just seven pitches.
Tennessee found two more runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but it couldn't capitalize after Griffin Merritt grounded out to a fielder's choice.
Halvorsen continued to shut down the Southern Mississippi bats, but Tennessee's bats couldn't back him up as the six of the last seven batters were taken down to seal the Vols' fate.
Game two of the double-header will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday with Tennessee still two wins away from a trip to Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.