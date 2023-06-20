OMAHA, Neb. – Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello wanted Drew Beam to get an opportunity to throw in the College World Series. On Tuesday, the sophomore gets that opportunity.
Beam, who has been one of the best arms for Tennessee (44-21) this season, will take the mound on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET to face off with LSU (49-16). He has been the clear-cut choice for the Vols in the No. 3 role, so the move is no surprise.
The pitching on the other side of the field is a lot more questionable.
LSU hasn’t named a starter, using ace Paul Skenes in game one against Tennessee and utilizing Thatcher Hurd and Ty Floyd in the Tiger’s second game against Wake Forest. For anyone who has watched LSU this season, their pitching falls off pretty heavily after their top trio.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson did not sound confident on Monday night when asked if he had an idea of who was pitching against Tennessee.
“We have nine guys available to pitch tomorrow,” the LSU skipper said. “And we'll choose one of them. And he'll get guys out for as long as he can. And then we'll go to the next guy and we'll go to the next guy and we'll go to the next guy until we figure out how to get 27 outs against a really good team.”
The advantage has swayed in Tennessee’s favor, at least on the mound. The consensus is clear in Tennessee’s locker room – Beam is going to have success on the mound.
“Extremely excited,” Beam said ahead of his start Tuesday. “It’s a dream come true for a lot of kids. I want to get out there and play my game and get to play on the biggest stage in college baseball. I’m very excited, I’m excited.”
Beam has arguably been one of the most consistent arms for Tennessee this season. His ERA currently stands at 3.78 while his record is 9-4.
“We’re always confident when he goes up that he’s going to tag the zone with all of his pitches and get us deep into the game,” infielder Zane Denton said.
Particularly, Beam has looked really good the last two outings he has had. His most recent outing in Hattiesburg sent Tennessee to Omaha. He threw six scoreless innings against Southern Miss while striking out seven.
In the Clemson Regional finals, Beam threw six innings against Charlotte while striking out 10 and allowing two runs on four hits.
“I’ve been commanding my pitches well,” Beam said. “Off-speed has been working pretty well for me lately. We’ve had a really good game plan going into these last few weeks on how we’re going to attack hitters and how we’re going to attack the zone and stuff like that. It’s just been good all around – coaches, players everybody has been working well together.”
The game will be the second between the two in Omaha, and the fifth this season. When Beam faced LSU earlier this season, he threw four innings and got tagged for eight hits, but gave up only one earned run. That was the only game Tennessee has one against the Tigers this season.
The Vols look to keep their season alive, and take another game from LSU at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
“He’s ready to go, he’s been throwing the ball really well as of late,” catcher Cal Stark said. “He’s going to be excited to get out here in a night game, College World Series, it’s what you dream about as a kid. We’re going to have a good game plan put together.”
