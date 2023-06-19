OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee finally got the elusive College World Series win. The Vols defeated No. 8 seed Stanford 6-4 for their first win in Omaha in 22 years.
Tennessee (44-21) used 13 hits to defeat Stanford (44-20) on Monday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field. The Vols will face the loser of LSU and Wake Forest on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Tennessee’s offense started out in the first inning, hitting a pair of singles to set up runners on the corner. The Vols couldn’t get anyone across after Maui Ahuna was gunned down at home trying to tag on a Griffin Merritt flyout.
Stanford responded in the bottom half by drawing a walk and getting a base hit. The Cardinal ran a double steal, but Cal Stark threw the ball into center field.
They tacked on another run thanks to an RBI double. Both runs came with two outs in the first.
Dollander hit Eddie Park to open the third before giving up an RBI single and a sac fly in the same frame. The inning put Stanford up 4-0 over the Vols.
While the Cardinal found success at the plate, Quinn Mathews silenced Tennessee. He retired eight straight, with back-to-back three up, three down innings.
The Cardinal chased Dollander in the fourth inning. The righty threw three innings, giving up four runs and four hits while only striking out two. Chase Burns replaced the starter.
The floodgates finally opened for the Vols in the fifth inning. Tennessee plated four runs on six singles in the frame.
The inning gave the Tennessee dugout life, chased Stanford’s starter Mathews and tied the ball game.
Burns continued to roll, and the bats stayed quiet for the Vols until the seventh. Griffin Merritt led off the inning with a walk before Blake Burke doubled. Merritt got hit in by Zane Denton and Burke scored on a wild pitch.
Burns finished the game for Tennessee, throwing six innings and only allowing two hits while striking out nine.
