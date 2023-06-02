Tennessee baseball held nothing back offensively on Friday night in a 8-1 rout of Charlotte. Andrew Lindsey threw seven innings, only giving up one hit while striking out 10 against his former club.
With Tennessee’s (39-19) victory over Charlotte (34-27), the Vols stay in the winner’s bracket of the Clemson Regional. They will face off with Clemson (44-17) at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday for a chance to head to the Clemson Regional Championship on Sunday.
Things got off to a shaky start for Lindsey. Facing his former club, Lindsey worked around a lead-off walk, a hit-by-pitch and a swinging bunt to pick up three strikeouts and leave the first inning scoreless.
“Just got comfortable," Lindsey said. "Cal (Stark) is always good behind the dish. He is always telling me to take a deep breath or he notices some things in my mechanics, sometimes. He helps me adjust.”
The Vols got the bats going in the bottom half of the first, plating Maui Ahuna and Griffin Merritt on a double from Christian Moore.
"Sometimes you get caught up in trying to do too many things or get emotional about results," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "A day like today for all four teams, when you show up to the park, you don’t have time to worry about what your stats are or what could happen with this or that, or who is going to sit down and talk to you guys. You’re just trying to win."
The bats stayed hot in the second in for Tennessee. The Vols picked up some insurance from a single from Ahuna that scored Christian Scott and a single from Jared Dickey that brought home Cal Stark.
Christian Moore tacked on another run in the third with a solo shot. The homer ended Charlotte starter Collin Kramer’s day. He left the game down 5-0.
On the other side, Lindsey bounced back from a 30-pitch first inning to throw 35 pitches over the next three. The righty put up zeroes while his offense continued to put up crooked numbers.
Merritt hit a no-doubter to left field to extend the Vols lead to 8-0 in the fourth. The three-run shot was Merritt’s 18th of the year.
“I’m just happy to help my team win," Merritt said. "Like I said, that’s kind of been the theme of what I’ve answered but Andrew is out there grinding on the mound and to just give him some more runs and as a team we’re just excited. All our energy is directed towards each other and just getting back in the dugout around those guys is just fun."
Lindsey’s day came to a close after the seventh inning. His only run came on a solo shot he gave up in his final inning of work. The righty threw 116 pitches, 75 for strikes.
Zander Sechrist came on in relief, getting one out before conceding a walk. After just eight pitches, Aaron Combs trotted in to replace Sechrist.
Kirby Connell and Holis Fanning closed out the top half of the ninth, holding Charlotte scoreless and ensuring Tennessee stays in the winner's bracket.
