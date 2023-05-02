No. 18 Tennessee baseball had no trouble with its midweek opponent Tuesday night, cruising past Wofford 13-3 to increase its win streak to eight games.
Starting on the mound, Zander Sechrist gave up just one hit to start the game before retiring the next eight out of nine batters in his 2.2 innings pitched.
“It was good to get out there at least up and down three times,” Sechrist said. “Felt good to get me back in that rhythm a little bit.”
A.J. Russell followed that up with a five-strikeout, no-hit performance in 2.1 innings. Russell's five strikeouts tied his career high.
“He was throwing the ball really well,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “We’ve said before that this guys good enough that by the end of the year we’re going to look at his inning total and say ‘It would’ve been nice if he got five or six more.’
“But he’s still got plenty coming to him. Now that he’s been out there in heated situations, I trust him to close a game to be honest with you.”
Tennessee's offense continued to click as the Vols tallied 13 hits on the night. Jared Dickey was responsible for the Vols' first three runs, hitting a triple to drive in a pair of runs before making it home on a throwing error the next pitch.
Coming into the game, Wofford boasted a 5.24 team ERA. Tennessee emphasized getting the bats going ahead of time and it paid off.
“I think we had a good approach pretty much the whole night,” Dickey said. “We got in here pretty early to get some early hitting stuff done and kind of just focused on offspeed pitches because we knew we were going to get a good bit of those tonight.”
The Vols tacked on four more runs in the fifth on a two-run RBI single from Blake Burke followed by a Maui Ahuna two-run homer.
Jacob Bimbi allowed Wofford's first two runs in the sixth inning, and the Terriers added one more after Aaron Combs came on the mound.
But Wofford's three-run inning didn't matter as the Vols poured on six runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a three-run homer from Dylan Dreiling to seal the run-rule victory.
The Vols managed to contain Wofford’s hot bats — which came into the game hitting at a .325 ERA. Tennessee’s pitching staff gave up just four hits on the night.
Now Tennessee turns the page to a tough road contest against Georgia. The Vols have proved themselves over the past couple of weeks, but have yet to do it on the road, dropping all three of their road series this season.
“I don’t think there’s any extra excitement, I just think we’re going to treat it like another game the way we have been,” Dickey. “Everyone’s been showing up to the park, getting their work done and just being high energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.