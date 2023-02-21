No. 3 Tennessee coasted in its home opener Tuesday night, defeating Alabama A&M 10-0 in a run-rule situation.
After a slow start in the first two innings, Tennessee’s offense got going in the third inning, starting with a Jared Dickey double to right field. Christian Moore got walked and then Blake Burke homered to left center to give the Vols their first homer at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and a 3-0 lead.
The Vols tacked on two more runs in the fifth after Dickey got home on an error and Burke scored on an RBI ground out from Zane Denton.
In the sixth, Dickey’s solid game continued when he hit a two-run home run to right field. A few at-bats later, Ethan Payne double to center field to drive in Logan Chambers.
Dickey had a slow start to the season in Arizona last weekend but was able to find his rhythm on Tuesday.
“I think in Arizona, just trying to do a little too much, obviously coming out as a leader this year, it kind of affected me, those first few games,” Dickey said. “Just being back here, being around the crowd and just knowing my teammates had my back, it helped a lot.”
Tennessee almost gave up its shutout in the eighth inning after an Alabama A&M runner tried getting home on a passed ball, but catcher Charlie Taylor made the play to tag him out.
The Vols ended the game in the eighth inning with a Ryan Miller home run to meet the 10-run threshold for the run rule. The home run came in Miller’s first at-bat as a Vol.
“Just seeing all the work he puts in and seeing it finally correlate to his first at bat — I’m so pumped for that guy,” Dickey said.
Tennessee went to four different pitchers Tuesday with Hollis Fanning getting the start. Fanning gave up a hit and picked up two strikeouts in his two innings on the mound. Jake Fitzgibbons came in to start the third inning and picked up four strikeouts, shaking off two early walks. Fitzgibbons didn’t give up a hit in his two innings.
“You saw him take a couple deep breaths, contain his composure and get right back into the zone,” head coach Tony Vitello said.
A.J. Russell made his Tennessee debut and found immediate success, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit in two innings.
“He made me feel comfortable,” Vitello said. “Just with his presence, the way the ball was coming out —he’s always thrown strikes —we know that’s coming, but just made me feel good about wearing this uniform. He’s got a bright, bright future.”
Jake Bimbi also had a good showing, picking up four strikeouts and allowing just one hit and a walk.
Tennessee proved over the weekend that it isn’t the team it was last year. That was a realization that had to be made for some returning players, but now the Vols are looking to form their own identity as they manage a new lineup and a bullpen.
“I think it opened our eyes a lot to what we needed to work on,” Dickey said. “We had a lot of guys in the cage yesterday getting to work, just working on their weaknesses. As you saw today there were a lot of really good swings.”
