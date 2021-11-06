Day two of Tennessee baseball’s Fall World Series continued at Smokies Stadium Saturday. The Vols once again split the team into two for their second scrimmage over the weekend.
Tennessee baseball showcased its talented young arms as two sophomores got the start for their respected team. Right-handed pitcher (RHP) Hollis Fanning was on the mound for Team Orange, while left-handed pitcher (LHP) Zander Sechrist would get the start for Team White. In the opening innings, both pitchers were able to limit the opposing team’s bats as both teams were scoreless leading into the fourth inning.
In the fourth Sechrist would be relieved by junior RHP Mark McLaughlin after walking the leadoff batter. McLaughlin would find himself in a tough position with runners on first and second with just 1 out. A wild pitch and base hit would put Team Orange ahead 2-0 in the top of the fourth. Despite the two runs scored, McLaughlin managed to strike two batters out with his slow-breaking ball.
Down 2-0, Team White needed to get the bats going. A timely base hit and a double from super senior Luc Lipcius would keep the game competitive with Team White trailing by just one run.
Back on the mound, McClaughlin would manage two strikeouts before balking in a run and then giving up a base hit immediately after to Blake Burke at the end the top of the fifth, trailing 1-4 to the Orange Team.
The game was close in the mid-innings with both teams fiercely competing with each other. Trey Lipscomb came in clutch for Team White with a home run in the sixth inning to put the team within one run once again. While Team White would try to catch up, Team Orange had established a lead that would prove difficult to overcome.
In the seventh inning, the Orange Team would load the bases against Team White’s senior LHP Redmond Walsh. A walk and a sacrifice fly would give Team Orange a 2-6 run lead going into the final two innings. The trend would continue as Team Orange would continue to grow its lead by two more runs in the eighth.
Going into the ninth and final inning Team Orange held a commanding eight-run lead over the Team White and a comeback was looking near impossible. On the mound for team Orange was senior RHP Camden Sewell who dominated in the prior inning. However, Team White would manage to load the bases with two outs with Lipscomb at-bat. The senior then hit a grand slam to bring Team White within two runs.
However, the rally came a little too late with the next batter hitting a line drive to short to end the game. The Orange Team would take home the second win of the Fall World Series 11-9.