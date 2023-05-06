Tennessee baseball couldn't crawl back from an early deficit against Georgia Saturday afternoon as the Vols dropped their first game in nine games 3-1 and the Bulldogs forced a rubber match on Sunday.
Georgia saw adversity just two pitches into the game when starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein went down with an injury trying to field an infield hit from Maui Ahuna.
But the Bulldogs managed with reliever Jarvis Evans, who limited Tennessee to just one run and three hits. The Vols' sole run in the sixth was all they managed to get on the game.
Meanwhile Georgia got exactly what it needed, picking up an RBI double in the first, a sac-fly RBI in the third and a solo home run in the fifth.
Starting on the mound, Chase Dollander picked up six strikeouts, but gave up eight hits along with the three runs. Tennessee also went to Zander Sechrist, A.J. Russell and Kirby Connell all in the seventh inning.
Tennessee had an opportunity in the top of the ninth when Christian Scott got on base, but Dylan Dreiling rolled into a double play. Down to their final out, Ahuna hit a double, but it wasn't enough as Hunter Ensley grounded out.
