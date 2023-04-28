Tennessee never trailed on Thursday night in a walk-off victory over Mississippi State. On Friday though, it took a come-from-behind effort to beat the Bulldogs 12-8.
The Vols (29-14, 10-10 SEC) were down by as much as five to Mississippi State (24-19, 6-14) before coming back to clinch the series while scoring seven of their runs with two outs.
Chase Dollander got the nod on Friday night, and his first inning was not ideal. The righty gave up a three-run homer run to put the Bulldogs up early.
Unlike Thursday night, there was no answer from the Vols in the bottom half of the first. The Bulldogs added to their lead in the third thanks to a Hunter Hines solo shot.
Dollander got pulled after three innings of work, giving up five hits and four runs. It is the shortest outing of Dollander’s Tennessee career.
Zander Sechrist came on in relief for the Vols. He worked a scoreless fourth, picking up two strikeouts. Tennessee got on the board in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Christian Moore two-run shot to center field. The momentum wouldn’t last long though.
Bryce Jenkins came on in the fifth and struggled, giving up three runs on three hits while only getting one out. Freshman AJ Russell came in behind Jenkins and escaped the fifth inning.
Tennessee found a response in the bottom half of the fifth, plating four runs thanks to Jared Dickey's two-run shot, a Moore double, and a Griffin Merritt single.
Seth Halvorsen came on in the sixth. He gave up two hits and a run in 0.2 innings of work. Camden Sewell came out of the bullpen to secure the final out.
Christian Scott scored on an error before Blake Burke hit a three-run home run to center field in the bottom of the sixth, giving Tennessee its first lead of the night.
The Vols added more insurance in the seventh with a Zane Denton solo shot and a Cal Stark RBI single.
Sewell went on to close out the game for Tennessee, working 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball with six strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.