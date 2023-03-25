No. 21 Texas A&M took the lead in the sixth, but No. 11 Tennessee tied it up in the seventh and walked it off in the ninth to clinch the series.
Tennessee’s (18-6, 2-4 SEC) Jared Dickey hit a sac fly to the right field warning track to score Christian Moore and walk it off on Saturday.
Dickey had two balls, including the walk-off sac fly, get knocked down by the wind that likely would’ve been home runs.
“Dylan Dreiling actually came up to me before that last at-bat and just told me about his stuff,” Dickey said. “The kid gave me, probably, one of the best scouting reports that I’ve gotten and he’s a freaking freshman.”
Texas A&M (15-8, 1-4 SEC) struck first on Saturday, hitting a two-run bomb off of Chase Burns. Burns responded with a couple of strikeouts in the first.
Burns gave up six runs, five earned on six hits. He added eight strikeouts in his 5.2 innings of work as well. He retired 12 straight before giving up three two-out hits in the sixth inning.
“You almost don’t need to have anybody in the bullpen,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “We did, but one thing happens and it kind of bleeds into another. Overall, you want your starter to leave the game giving your team a chance to win, and he did that.”
Tennessee responded in the bottom half of the first on an RBI single by Blake Burke. The Vols kept the momentum going in the second inning.
Maui Ahuna hit a two-run double to give the Vols their first lead of the day. His double was the nail in the coffin for Texas A&M starter Troy Wansing, who only survive 1.1 innings on Saturday. It was the shortest outing of his career.
Christian Moore hit a sac fly in the second to add another run for the Vols.
Both sides stayed fairly quiet until the Aggies got the offense going in the sixth. Texas A&M plated two runs on three-straight two-out hits. Then, Burns issued back-to-back walks and got pulled.
Kirby Connell came on to stop the bleeding, but he walked a run in and got a groundball that Zane Denton misplayed to score another. When the sixth was said and done, the Aggies got four runs with two outs.
“You get the blip on the radar screen with Kirby,” Vitello added. “I think that was, I don’t want to say a freak thing, but an abnormal thing.”
Zach Joyce came on to pitch for the Vols in the seventh, giving up two hits and a run before getting pulled.
Andrew Lindsey came on in the seventh to stop the bleeding, getting three strikeouts.
“I didn’t know the score coming into it, I just knew that there was an opportunity to throw strikes and get outs,” Lindsey said. “That’s what I did, and our offense came back and gave us good runs.”
The Vols got the bats going again in the seventh, scoring three runs on an RBI single by Hunter Ensley, an RBI Dickey triple and a wild pitch that scored Dickey.
Camden Sewell got the win and closed the game out in the ninth. The senior, who returned for his COVID season, has quickly become an impactful arm since returning from soreness.
Sewell got a big 5-4-3 double play to escape the top of the ninth with the score still tied. He showed a lot of emotion after the pitch.
“That felt like a long time coming,” Sewell said. “It felt like something that has just been brewing inside of me that was good to get out.”
Dickey would crank a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth to win the game and clinch Tennessee’s first SEC series win of the year.
“You got to have self-belief man, and if you start to doubt yourself, you get exposed,” Vitello said. “If you have self-belief then it’ll go your way a lot.”
The Vols go for the sweep on Sunday and 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The bounce-back weekend and two wins over the Aggies have boosted Tennessee’s confidence.
“I think it’s been huge for the lineup, just seeing that we can throw whoever we want out there and they’re going to succeed in whatever situation we put them in,” Dickey said. “Credit to our bench guys because they’re always locked into every pitch and they’re just trying to the best when they get into the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.