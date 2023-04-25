After the Vols swept Vanderbilt on Sunday, Tony Vitello said that Tennessee had been a fun group to be around while playing the Commodores.
That fun group showed up again on Tuesday as the Vols dismantled Bellarmine 19-1 ahead of their series against Mississippi State beginning on Thursday.
Tennessee homered six times against the Knights and had 19 hits. The Vols also gave up just three hits, keeping a perfect game until the seventh inning when Bryce Jenkins gave up the first hit of the day.
Tennessee baseball is back to playing its brand of baseball in the last four games. That means high-scoring games, dominant pitching, celebrations with fur coats and the Daddy hat and an unlimited amount of confidence.
That confidence has helped players like Dylan Dreiling emerge as regular contributors for the Vols. Dreiling has had some big at bats so far this season, but none as big as his game-tying home run against Vanderbilt on Friday night to force extra innings.
Dreiling carried the confidence from that game into Tennessee’s midweeker and had a home run and a triple.
“Just trying to calm down and not be sped up in the box is really all it is,” Dreiling said. “Just trying to get in there and relax and have fun.”
For Dreiling and the rest of Tennessee, that first win on Friday night showed the Vols that they can still compete with anyone in the SEC, even if they don’t have the star power they had last year in players like Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Trey Lipscomb.
“It just showed us that we can win any game if we play with confidence and that’s what we’ve been doing lately,” Dreiling said.
The win unlocked a side of Tennessee that has rarely been seen this season, a side that plays loose and has fun.
“As a team I feel like we’ve been having more fun and playing loose instead of feeling like we have to keep pressing and try to win,” Dreiling said.
Now Tennessee looks to continue having fun, but also get locked in as it tries to carry its momentum into the series against Mississippi State. The challenge of keeping the team loose and fun can get difficult in moments of pressure. The Vols faced that early on in conference play and it rattled them — like when they were swept by Missouri.
But Tennessee knows what to expect. It has seen a lot this season. This weekend will be about how the Vols can maintain the confident, fun attitude they have had in the last four games.
“I think we’re deep enough in the year and we’ve taken enough blows or had enough adversity that they already know that the challenge is, can you maintain a good energy and ride that wave a little bit when it’s going well,” Vitello said. “And when it’s not, can you take a deep breath or just help your teammate, whatever you’ve got to do to steer the ship so it’s going on the course that you want it to.”
