Tennessee’s nine-game homestand and back-to-back home series could not have come at a better time.
The home stand sparked a series of eight straight wins with sweeps of No. 5 Vanderbilt and Mississippi State capped off with Tuesday’s 13-3 run-rule win over Wofford.
However, the Vols kicked off the stretch with their fourth straight loss to Tennessee Tech, and it seemed that the team had hit rock bottom as the postseason began to slip out of sight. There was a lack of fire from the team, and a lack of production across the lineup.
After a record setting season, everything seemed to be crashing down. A potential momentum shifting win was negated when Tennessee had to head back on the road to face a talented Arkansas team. The Vols were swept and were back to the same issues that were compounded by the loss to the Golden Eagles.
However, instead of heading on the road again, the Vols found stability in the stretch at home.
“I think being at home is always good because we’ve got a whole fanbase behind us,” outfielder Jared Dickey said. “So I think that’s always going to help us. And like I said, just anytime you’re at home, it’s a lot easier than being on the road.”
What followed the Tennessee Tech game was a Quentin Eberhardt workout that has been spoken in the same tone as most legends by the players. No information has been shared about what the workouts entailed, but each player has spoken of how grueling they were but also how it seemed to be the turning point of the season.
Eberhardt pounded the idea of where the program was supposed to be compared to where it was into their head, and something switched in the team. That fire was back.
“Obviously we didn’t start the year how we wanted to,” pitcher Zander Sechrist said. “ But you know, we just had to trust our work and trust the process. We just maybe needed a step back. Just take some time to relax a little bit up at the plate or on the mound and try not to do too much.”
There was a reason that the Vols were ranked No. 2 heading into the season, it was just a matter of if or when they would reach their potential. And if they did, would there be too much ground to cover?
We no longer have to speculate, and Tennessee was able to get back on track and get above .500 in SEC play. While nothing is a done deal in baseball, it will be much easier for the Vols to maintain their momentum rather than continue their search.
Still, the obvious question now is the translation of success into this weekend’s road series with Georgia and beyond. The Vols still haven’t won a series on the road, but everything is in motion for that to change this weekend.
“I’d say if there’s a complaint, you’d like some consistency, but haven’t really gotten into a rhythm while we’ve been on the road and then we’re not,” head coach TonyVitello said. “Now we’re in that rhythm, so it will be interesting to see. And really what you want is for your guys to continue playing baseball the way that they have here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.