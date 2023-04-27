It took two pitches for Mississippi State to tie the game up in the ninth with a solo shot to left field. In the bottom half of that same inning, it took two pitches for Tennessee pinch-hitter Griffin Merritt to walk it off.
Merritt secured an 8-7 victory for the Vols (28-14, 9-10 SEC) over Mississippi State (24-18, 6-13) on Thursday night.
“Griffin Merritt is the goat,” third baseman Zane Denton said. “I was on deck, and I shouldn’t have even gone up there. I pretty much knew what he was going to do. He’s done it many times here, so we have a lot of faith in him.”
Merritt’s walk-off on Thursday night came just six days after he walked off Vanderbilt last week in game one of that series. Before that Vanderbilt game, Merritt’s only walk-off came when he was in high school.
The fifth-year senior has seen a lot of baseball in his time, contributing to his calm in the bottom of the ninth before launching a 411-foot missile over the batter’s eye.
“You would have thought I was going to break the bat in half I was so amped up,” Merritt said, remembering his youth. “Now, I’m just able to calm myself down. Once you do something, of course, your heart rate kicks up… Just if you prepare yourself the right way, you’re not nervous, you’re more excited.”
Merritt’s walk-off six days ago was part of a come-from-behind win for the Vols over Vanderbilt. Tennessee never went down to Mississippi State on Thursday, but the Bulldogs did not go down without a fight.
Andrew Lindsey got the start for Tennessee. He began his day giving up a leadoff single, before working the bases loaded. The Charlotte transfer worked out of the jam, only conceding one run.
“It’s not like it wasn’t coming out good,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “According to (pitching) coach Anderson, if I can quote him, his bullpen beforehand wasn’t the best but the rain was kind of coming and going, it wasn’t ideal conditions to start the game.”
Tennessee, before their sweep of Vanderbilt last weekend, likely would’ve folded. The Vols, who have a five-game win streak rolling, answered immediately on Thursday night though.
Tennessee put up a four-spot in the bottom of the first to take a 4-1 lead. The Vols would go up six runs at one point before they “poked a sleeping bear.”
Catcher Cal Stark shared some words with Mississippi State’s Dakota Johnson in the seventh inning. The umpire would warn both dugouts and lit a fire under the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State put up three runs in that seventh inning to come within one run.
“We had them 7-1, kind of mouthed off a little bit and maybe put some life into them that wasn’t there, got them back into the game,” Merritt said. “When you’re up on a team like that and beating them in every aspect and you’re up six runs in the sixth inning, just execute and keep your mouth shut and let them die.”
Adversity was something Tennessee faced in its early SEC slate. Adversity was something that Tennessee did not respond to well.
Thursday showed that the Vols are handling adversity, and rebuilding their postgame resume from a rough start.
“I think its everything we’ve been through,” Denton said. “We’ve been through fire, we’ve been through good times and I just think that’s brought us together as a team. We really know how to compete and win close games.”
