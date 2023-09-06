The Tennessee baseball team announced its fall scrimmage schedule on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming 2024 campaign. The Vols are slated to play two contests away from Knoxville.
The first exhibition will take place on Oct. 22, as the Vols will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. While the first pitch time has not been announced, Tennessee will take the short road trip to Greeneville, Tenn. for the game, as it will be at Pioneer Park at Tusculum University.
On the following Sunday, Nov. 5, Tennessee will make the trip to the midstate to take on the Samford Bulldogs. The game will be held at First Horizon Park in Nashville, with the first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. ET.
Both games will be open to the public, with tickets starting at $10 at both venues. Fans will be getting an early look at new faces on the squad. Many of these new names are transfers, as head coach Tony Vitello was very active in the portal over the summer. Some of them include catchers Dalton Bargo from Missouri and Cannon Peebles from NC State, infielder Billy Amick from Celmson and pitcher Nate Snead from Wichita State.
Tennessee is coming off its sixth Men’s College World Series appearance in program history in 2023, and its second under Vitello. The Vols finished 44-22 on the year, but heated up down the stretch, going 4-1 in its last five regular season SEC weekend series.
In the postseason, Tennessee lost its opening game of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M before sweeping its way through the Clemson Regional. Before making it to Omaha, Tennessee then took a winner-take-all game three against Southern Mississippi in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Once in the Men’s College World Series, the Vols went 1-2, defeating Stanford but falling twice to LSU.
