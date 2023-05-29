Tennessee baseball will not host a regional of its own in 2023, instead going to Clemson. The Vols draw Charlotte (34-26) to begin their run.
If Tennessee makes it out of the Clemson Regional, it will pair up with the Auburn Regional. The Clemson Regional also has Lipscomb (36-24) as well as the Tigers (43-17)
The Vols (38-19) hosted a regional in 2021 and 2022 after not hosting since 2005. They made it to the College World Series in 2021, but lost in thee Knoxville Super Regional to Notre Dame in 2022.
The SEC picked up a record eight host sites in 2023. Half of the NCAA Regionals, which are slated for June 2-5, will go through SEC schools. Super Regionals will be June 9-12 with the College World Series beginning on June 16.
Tennessee was in the conversation to sneak into the hosting picture after a tough start to the season. The Vols bounced back, going 11-4 down their final stretch of SEC play. The stretch included series wins over Vanderbilt, Kentucky and South Carolina. Tennessee was in the conversation, and a good showing in Hoover would seal the deal.
Tennessee got knocked out of the SEC Tournament on the first day, essentially knocking them out of any hosting conversation as well.
