Tennessee baseball can expect to see several players taken in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Rounds one and two begin on Sunday night with rounds three through 10 coming on Monday. The draft wraps up with rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday, July 11.
The 2023 draft won't be as loaded as the 2022 draft was for the Vols, but players like pitcher Chase Dollander are still expected to hear their names called. Shortstop Maui Ahuna also could hear his name called on late Sunday night.
Here is a recap of where the Vols are being drafted, as it happens.
Pitcher Chase Dollander: No. 9 overall to Colorado
Dollander joins Jordan Beck in the Rockies system after being select No. 9 overall on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound pitcher went 10-0 in 2022 with a 2.39 ERA. He struck out 78 in 79 innings of work after transferring to Tennessee from Georgia Southern. In 2023, he saw his production decrease.
Dollander went 7-6 in 2023, posting a 4.75 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 79 innings.
