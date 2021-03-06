Tennessee won its second straight game over Georgia State Saturday, improving the Vols’ early season record to 10-2 while clinching the series win. Both starting pitchers were dominant to open the game, but a trio of extra-base hits for Tennessee allowed them to separate and secure the 5-1 win.
Starters Blade Tidwell (UT) and Cameron Jones (GSU) were dominant to start the game.
Tidwell, a freshman from Loretto, Tennessee, turned in the best performance of his young career, not allowing a hit through three innings while recording six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
“‘He grew up’ was the message I said to the team,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “You could literally see him growing up in front of you while he was pitching because he finally was able to involve offspeed pitches which is the norm for us in scrimmages but game days are different no matter what age you are. He really started to do well in that area, but also pitch out of some tough situations. … He’s got special stuff and he’ll continue to make a climb.”
“I was a lot more comfortable,” Tidwell said. “I had the jitters the first two outings and I kind of had them in the first inning, I’m not going to lie. Once that second inning got going I started working my way through it and felt pretty good out there.”
Georgia State had just one hit and Tennessee just three hits through the first four innings. Unlike last weekend against Indiana State, the Vols’ adjusted finding success, and pushing Jones from the game in the fifth inning.
Max Ferguson opened up the fifth inning with a single up the middle and after Jones fell down 2-0 to nine hole hitter Christian Scott, Georgia State went to its bullpen, ending Jones’ day while Chandler Dawson came into pitch.
Finishing Jones’ at-bat, Dawson got Scott to bunt into a fielder’s choice. Not allowing Ferguson to reach scoring position appeared to be a major win for the Panthers’, but Liam Spence would triple to the left center gap, the Vols’ first extra-base hit of the day, scoring Scott.
After Pete Derkay popped out on a bunt attempt, third baseman Jake Rucker came up big, doubling down the left field line to put Tennessee up 2-0.
“Today’s guy (starter Cameron Jones) was very similar to last Saturday’s matchup against Blade when we were playing Indiana State,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Our guys never adjusted. They didn’t come out of the gates scoring runs against the guy and they never adjusted— I think he went to the fifth or sixth inning. This week, I think our guys did adjust. We didn’t score until the fifth but I think we quickly figured out what we needed to do to combat a guy who’s a bit of a trick em guy.
Georgia State had its best scoring chance off of Tidwell in the sixth inning when Will Mize and Eliano Merejo led off the inning with singles. Georgia State laid down a sac bunt to get the tying run in-scoring position. However, Tidwell would rise to the occasion, striking out back-to-back batters to end the scoring threat and his day at 101 pitches.
“I like the competition when there were runners on second and third out there today,” Tidwell said. “It really got me amped up and was fun to be out there.”
“I know him well as a person, but I’ve only seen him pitch in three games versus other teams,” Vitello said of Tidwell. “Today was the first sign of maybe this is one of those guys that has an extra gear when he’s in trouble, when guys are on base. Whatever it was today when the fire seemed to get a little hotter he got better. That’s something that comes from within and it takes a little maturity but it also takes some intensity.”
Sean Hunley came in to pitch the seventh inning and despite being one of UT’s most effective relievers, Georgia State had some success off of him. Kalen Puckett opened the inning up with a single and was bunted over to second base. Hunley got a strikeout for out number two before Dalton Pearson doubled, bringing in the Panthers’ lone run of the game.
The Vols offense was quiet after tallying two runs in the fifth inning. Tennessee hadn’t earned a hit since Rucker’s double when Drew Gilbert’s infield single gave the Vols a one-out baserunner.
Joseph Brandon would then hit Connor Pavolony in the head giving Tennessee two runners on. Luc Lipcius would make him pay, taking a 2-1 pitch deep to right centerfield, giving the Vols three crucial insurance runs.
“I felt like a fastball was coming that first pitch and he threw me a changeup,” Lipcius said. “Then he threw me a couple more offspeed and missed with a fastball and finally I got the heater that I hit it out on. I was taking good at-bats beforehand, I was happy with those, and I knew I just had to be on time and I was. We prepare better than any team here and so you let that preparation take over and you just go out and swing it and hit the barrel and the ball just does what it wants to do.”
Redmond Walsh would easily earn the last three outs of his six out save in the ninth inning as the Vols’ secured the series win over Georgia State.
Tennessee will look to complete the sweep of the Panthers tomorrow. First pitch from Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.