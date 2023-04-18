The pitching wasn't there, the bats were lifeless and the Vols fell to Tennessee Tech, 12-6 to drop their fourth straight contest.
The Vols fall to the Golden Eagles for the second straight season as they yet again underwhelm in a disappointing performance.
Things were off to a very bad start with Zander Sechrist starting on the mound. Though he has been a reliable starter in each of the Vols midweek contests to date, Sechrist came out and allowed three straight singles without recording an out.
Just like that, the bases were loaded and Sechrist's day was over. AJ Russell came in for the relief and immediately struck out a batter. He walked in the next batter, but he was able to get out of the pinch with minimal bleeding.
He took out Tennessee Tech in order, but was relieved in the third for Bryce Jenkins, who had a less than ideal outing. He allowed a leadoff single to Hayden Gilliand, who advanced to second after a wild pitch. Jenkins walked the next two batters and the bases were loaded, paving way for a Preston Ford RBI-double. Aaron Combs replaced him and immediately allowed back-to-back singles to set the score at 5-0 Tennessee Tech.
The Vols finally showed some fight when Hunter Ensley blasted a ball over the left field deck for a three-run homer.
Ensley was the main main source of offense for Tennessee, driving in all four of its runs on the day.
His RBI-single in the fourth brought the score to 5-4, but that would be the closest the Vols would get after Jake Fitzgibbons gave up a two-run blast to go with five more ninth inning runs to officially put it out of reach.
