The start of the spring semester brings about new beginnings for everyone. Winter break is over and students are returning to campus with new schedules and new classes. The weather slowly but surely will start to warm up, and college sports will get back in the full swing of things. At Tennessee, several teams will kick off their spring seasons over the coming months.
Here is a look at all the biggest Tennessee sports happening this spring.
Basketball
Both the Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams will finish the second half of the season this spring, though their trajectories could not be any more different.
The Lady Vols are currently the No. 5 team in the country, sitting in first place in the SEC with a perfect 6-0 conference record. Head coach Kellie Harper has the Lady Vols off to their best start since the 2007-08 season, playing similar basketball to many of the late Pat Summitt's teams — dominating teams with defense and rebounding.
Senior Rae Burrell recently came back from a knee injury that had her sidelined since the first game of the season, and she is building her way back into a spot in the starting lineup.
The Lady Vols have upcoming matchups this spring against No. 9 UConn (Feb. 6) and No. 1 South Carolina (Feb. 20) before the SEC Tournament in March.
The men’s team, however, is doing all it can to stay afloat. After starting the season with a 9-2 record, the Vols have lost three of their first five conference games, punctuated with a 28-point blowout at Kentucky.
Consistency has been the thorn in the Vols’ side. When Tennessee’s defense was ranked No. 2 in the nation, its offense was as stagnant as ever. When they finally broke out offensively against Kentucky, Tennessee’s defense took a massive step back.
The Vols will play Rick Barnes’ former team Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 29, host Kentucky looking for revenge on Feb. 15 and host the current No. 2 Auburn on Feb. 26.
Baseball
The Tennessee baseball team looks to build on a historic season in Tony Vitello’s fifth season on Rocky Top. The Vols made their first College World Series appearance since 2005 but were eliminated with losses in their first two games to Virginia and Texas.
Success won’t come as easy to the Vols in 2022, as they lost four of their five starting infielders to the MLB Draft. Super senior Evan Russell tried out at catcher in the fall with hopes to fill the hole, and redshirt senior Luc Lipcius will anchor first base for another season. The Vols will be relying on their experienced outfield and a promising pitching staff bolstered by transfers Chase Dollander and Seth Halvorsen to alleviate the growing pains of a question-filled lineup.
The baseball season begins with a home series against Georgia Southern on Feb. 18-20.
Softball
Tennessee softball will look very different in 2022. After 20 seasons at the helm of the Lady Vols, Ralph Weekly stepped down from his position as co-head coach. His wife and former co-head coach Karen Weekly, will step into the role.
Tennessee returns most of its starters from last season, starting with star pitcher Ashley Rogers. An All-SEC First Team player a year ago, Rogers led the SEC with a 1.32 ERA. She looks to build on that in her senior season.
Tennessee’s top-two hitters Kiki Milloy and Amanda Ayala return to lead the offense along with a few key transfers. Tennessee’s battery will look different as catcher Ally Shipman transferred to Alabama, leaving a hole to be filled by newcomer Kelcy Leach up the middle.
Tennessee softball will begin the 2022 season at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami, Florida from Feb. 11-13.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team looks to build off one of its most successful campaigns in program history in head coach Chris Woodruff’s fifth year at the helm. Last year, the Vols won the SEC Tournament title, made a run in the NCAA Championships semifinals and ended the year as the No. 4 team in the nation.
Most of the Vols’ production from last season returns, starting with graduate student Adam Walton and senior Pat Harper. The duo combined for 31 doubles wins, including the Doubles Individual National Championship.
Along with talented underclassmen Shunsuke Mitsui and Johannus Monday, the Vols enjoyed a successful fall season and started their spring campaign off on the right foot, downing No. 5 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, in a dramatic 4-3 win on Jan. 16.
The women’s tennis team is trending in the right direction under head coach Allison Ojeda. The Lady Vols were picked to finished fifth in the SEC after a season in which they went 8-5 in SEC play. The Lady Vols are ranked No. 22 in the ITA Preseason Coaches Poll for this upcoming season.
Nearly half of Tennessee’s roster consists of underclassmen, but the group is led by the talented Elza Tomase, who was the 2021 ITA Ohio Valley Regional Singles Champion in the fall. The Lady Vols’ schedule features seven matchups with top-25 teams, and they opened their spring season with seven wins at the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, from Jan. 7-9.