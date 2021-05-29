When The Vols defeated Alabama yesterday in the fourth round of the SEC Tournament, they knew they would be in a somewhat precarious situation Saturday. Tennessee had used all three of its regular weekend starters in the first three games this week, and it was set to face one of the hottest lineups in the tournament in Florida.
With a rough framework of a pitching plan in place, the Vols remained confident that someone would step up to the challenge, as they have done in seemingly every situation all season. And today was no different, as junior righthander Camden Sewell lifted the Vols with a career day. He tied his career-best with six scoreless innings, as the No. 3 seed Vols defeated Florida 4-0 Saturday afternoon.
“He's fully capable, as you saw today,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of Sewell. “I think Camden Sewell can win this game today, but Camden Sewell in the zone showed up, or whatever you want to call it. He was in a flow there, and it's pretty special to watch. We certainly owe him a big, big thanks.”
Sewell wasn’t overpowering with his velocity – he sat only in the low 90s with his fastball – but he had incredible movement on his two-seamer and featured a sharp breaking ball. He threw 92 pitches – 62 for strikes – and struck out a career-high six batters. He was perfect through the first three innings and allowed just two hits, both singles.
“Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn't,” Sewell said of the extra movement his two-seamer looked to have. “Don't really control that, honestly. Biggest thing was don't walk anybody and try to get ahead in the count and give guys a chance to make plays behind me.”
Since Tennessee had already thrown its regular starters, any length it got out of Sewell would have been a plus. He had gone six inning in a start just once before, but it came in February 2019, and his previous longest outing of this season was 3.2 innings, which was in April against Alabama. Despite that some inexperience going deep in games, the Cleveland, Tennessee native held the preseason No. 1 team to just three baserunners.
“To be honest, I got a little gassed and a little tired,” Sewell said. “I was just trying to give everything I could to go as far deep in the game as possible.”
On a cool afternoon in Hoover with the wind blowing in, the Vols didn’t have the offensive outburst they did the past two games, but pushed just enough across to back Sewell’s effort.
The Vols scored first in the third inning, after Florida’s head coach Kevin O’Sullivan made a questionable decision. With runners on second and third and two outs, O’Sullivan intentionally walked Drew Gilbert to face Evan Russell with the bases loaded. The Vols’ center fielder made the Gators pay, with an RBI single that scored what would be the winning run.
From there, the Vols added insurance as Sewell cruised. They scored a pair in the fourth, thanks to Jordan Beck, who doubled in a run and then scored on a wild pitch. And in the seventh, Gilbert drove in the game’s final run with an RBI single.
Florida’s pitching wasn’t bad by any means. Starter Brandon Sproat had great stuff of his own – a fastball that hit 98 mph and a good changeup. But he was a but wild, as he walked four and gave up three runs. Christian Scott dominated the Vols for three frames and Jack Leftwich threw 1.1 shutout innings to end the game. But in a battle of two bullpen games, Tennessee’s man was flat-out better.
“Camden was incredible today,” Tennessee’s short stop Liam Spence said of Sewell. “He pounds the zone, and he works fast. As a defender, when your pitcher is working fast, it's easy to stay locked in. So we really appreciate that out of Cam.”
The Vols advanced to the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 1995, where they will play the winner of Ole Miss and Arkansas Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. It would be the Vols first time facing Ole Miss this season, or they would have a chance at revenge, after dropping a series at home to Arkansas.
Either way, Tennessee looks to be in the same position on the mound, with a general idea of who might start – potentially Mark McLaughlin. Nevertheless, the Vols are eager to compete for something this team has never accomplished in the tournament's current format – winning the title.
“We'd love to play either of them,” Spence said. “And we're ready for whoever is in the other dugout tomorrow. Whoever it is, we're going to come ready to play, and we're all excited.”