The SEC released a revised 2023 conference baseball schedule for Tennessee on Tuesday. The original schedule released by the SEC included two series that aren’t supposed to take place until 2024.
Tennessee has added a series with Arkansas on April 14-16. The Volunteers will no longer face Auburn to end the regular season. The order of some of their other series has also been arranged in the change by the SEC.
Tennessee opens SEC play on the road with Missouri on March 17-19 before their SEC home opener against Texas A&M on March 24-26.
Tennessee travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU on March 31-April 2 in a highly anticipated matchup. Following their trip to LSU, the Volunteers host Florida on April 7-9.
The Vols then travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on April 14-16. Tennessee then begins a two week home stand hosting Vanderbilt on April 21-23 and Mississippi State on April 28-30.
Tennessee then travels to Athens to face Georgia on May 5-7 before returning home to host Kentucky on May 12-14. The Volunteers wrap up the regular season with a trip to Columbia to go up against South Carolina on May 18-20 in the only Thursday-Saturday series currently scheduled.
The SEC tournament is slated to begin on May 23 and will be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. The championship game is scheduled for May 28.
Tennessee is coming off of a historic 2022 season winning 57 games and setting a new program record. The Volunteers won both the SEC regular season championship and the SEC tournament championship. Tennessee was seeded as the No. 1 seed before falling to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals to end their historic run.
