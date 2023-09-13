The SEC announced the 30-game conference slate for the upcoming 2024 baseball season on Wednesday afternoon. Tennessee is set to host five conference foes in weekend series as well as travel to five SEC ballparks.
Conference play opens for the Vols on March 15, as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a three-game series. The following weekend sees Tennessee play its first SEC foe at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Vols also host the defending national champion LSU Tigers on April 12-14. It will be a much different team, but a marquee matchup nonetheless.
The rest of the home slate for the Volunteers goes as follows: Georgia (March 29-31), Missouri (April 26-28) and South Carolina (May 16-18). Meanwhile, the remaining road schedule sees Tennessee make trips to Auburn (April 5-7), Kentucky (April 19-21), Florida (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt (May 10-12).
The SEC also announced that the conference tournament will return to Hoover, Alabama in late May, with the event kicking off on May 21 and the championship game set for May 26.
Tennessee’s conference schedule features seven different NCAA Tournament teams from the 2023 season. Of those seven, five advanced to the Super Regional round, and LSU and Florida made it to the Men’s College World Series final in Omaha.
Tony Vitello’s Volunteers are coming off of their second appearance in Omaha in the last three seasons, and got their first win in the MCWS last season since the 2001 campaign with a 6-4 victory over Stanford.
All weekend series are currently scheduled for Friday-Sunday, except for the last weekend of the regular season however that is subject to change when the national television schedule is released. The SEC schedule for Tennessee can be found below.
Full 2024 Tennessee baseball schedule
March 15-17: at Alabama (Sewell-Thomas Stadium)
March 22-24: vs. Ole Miss (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
March 29-31: vs. Georgia (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
April 5-7: at Auburn (Plainsman Park)
April 12-14: vs. LSU (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
April 19-21: at Kentucky (Kentucky Proud Park)
April 26-28: vs. Missouri (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
May 3-5: at Florida (Condron Family Ballpark)
May 10-12: at Vanderbilt (Hawkins Field)
May 16-18: vs. South Carolina (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)
May 21-26: SEC Tournament (Hoover Metropolitan Stadium)
