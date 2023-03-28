The Vols used a pair of solo shots and dominant pitching to put away UNC Asheville 5-0.
It was a defensive affair for most of the night with not much action from the bats on either side.
Zander Sechrist started on the mound and set the tone early, putting together an efficient eight pitch first inning to retire UNC Asheville.
The Vols stole a few hits from the Bulldogs early. Christian Scott flagged down a well hit ball from Drew Bristow to right-center and made a diving play to secure the first out of the third. Jake Kendro stole an outfield single in the next inning.
UNC Asheville wasn't letting much past their defense, either. Griffin Merritt crushed a ball to deep center, but was tracked down and caught.
By the middle of the fifth inning, both teams were at just one hit a piece, and it seemed like that wasn't changing as Christian Scott was up to bat with two outs.
However, he fouled a few balls and finally found one he liked, sending it deep to right field to get Tennessee on the board. Maui Ahuna doubled shortly after, but Hunter Ensley grounded out. Still, the damage was done and the Vols had broken through.
Sophomore slugger Blake Burke opened the next inning with a deep shot to right field, and he was followed by three walks to load the bases. A balk and a groundout scored two and the Vols left the inning up 4-0.
The Vols found themselves with loaded bases and zero outs, but only drove in one run off an error after three straight strikeouts. It didn't matter on Tuesday, but the Vols inability to find hits with runners on will haunt them if the issues persist this weekend against No. 1 LSU. The Vols went a horrid 1-18 with runners on base and 0-12 with runners in scoring position.
However, pitching was still hot and allowed just one hit with a combined XX strikeouts, leading Tennessee to a shutout win over the Bulldogs.
The Vols now look towards their weekend series with top-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge.
