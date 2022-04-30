Tennessee was in a situation that head coach Tony Vitello felt great about.
The Vols had just rallied to take the lead in the seventh for the second consecutive night. Closer Redmond Walsh – two saves short of tying Todd Holton in Tennessee’s all-time leaderboard – had worked a scoreless eighth and was going back out to close a six-out save.
Tennessee had been in this position with Walsh on the mound many times – already five times in 2022. A win Saturday seemed as sure a thing as ever.
The inning did not play out the way Tennessee expected. Walsh allowed No. 19 Auburn to plate four runs in the ninth as the Tigers stormed back to complete an 8-6 win over the No. 1 Vols at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Bobby Peirce’s three-run home run off Walsh snapped the Vols’ eight-game win streak and dropped their SEC record to 18-2.
“Red (Walsh) does an outstanding job, and at the end of the day, when you give your all sometimes you get beat,” Camden Sewell, who allowed three runs in 4.1 innings of relief, said. “That’s the cost of doing business.”
Walsh looked sharp in his first inning of work. He retired the heart of the Tigers’ order in the eighth with Tennessee holding onto a slim, one-run lead. It was not one of those rare nights where he was rattled or did not have his best stuff.
Auburn simply put together good at-bats against Walsh, and he cracked in the ninth.
A two-out double from Auburn’s Kason Howell tied the game at 5-5. Walsh intentionally walked the nation’s leading hitter Sonny DiChiara to face Peirce, but Auburn’s right fielder parked Walsh’s 1-2 slider into the stands.
After hitting his third home run of the season, Peirce flipped his bat towards Tennessee’s dugout. Vitello retrieved the bat and threw it back to Auburn’s side, drawing the ire of the Tigers’ bench.
Both dugouts briefly cleared but nothing escalated beyond shouting.
“Lots of extra stuff happened after that from our side and their side that maybe didn’t need to happen, but everybody’s trying to win,” Vitello said. “It’s the SEC.”
The Vols tried to carry over those emotions and string together a rally of their own. Shortstop Cortland Lawson led off their half of the ninth with a solo homer, and the Vols even had the tying run at the plate twice in Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert. The Vols again were in a position they felt good about, but they could not finish the comeback.
“With our skillset and our group mentality the way these guys are together,” Vitello said, “if we’re in these positions often, I love our chances.”
The Vols will play just their second rubber game of the season Sunday afternoon at 1. In its first game with a series on the line two weeks ago, Tennessee routed Alabama 15-4. The Vols are keeping their mindset simple and are ready to turn the page.
With freshman Drew Beam on the mound (8-0, 1.86 ERA), the Vols are again in a position they feel favors them.
“I think we’re all ready to come out here at 1 o'clock is all I can say,” Sewell said. “We’re all pretty juiced to come back tomorrow.”