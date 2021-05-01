The Vols dropped the second game of the series against Kentucky 8-2, as the Wildcats pulled away with six runs in the last three innings. Starter Will Heflin pitched well enough despite putting men on in all but one innings, turning in a quality start after a lackluster outing last week.
The lefthander has blossomed from a spot-starter early in the year to become the Vols’ bona fide No. 2 starter. Tonight Heflin showed just what he’s capable of, twirling 6.1 solid innings of three-run ball. He had all his pitches working well tonight, especially his off-speed offerings which he got the majority of his six strikeouts on.
“Ultimately what was going well today was getting the curveball over for strikes,” Heflin said. “And then kind of surprising them with a couple of heaters, either early in the count or late in the count. And then the changeup was really diving away today, so that probably was my go-to pitch.”
Heflin made just one mistake in 74 pitches, a 3-2 changeup he left up to John Rhodes, who hit it for a game-tying, two-run home run. Besides that one pitch, Heflin put Tennessee in a good spot to take the game and clinch the series. The problem was, they didn’t score for him.
It was pitcher’s duel from early on, as Kentucky’s starter Sean Harney matched Heflin with four shutout frames to begin the night. Harney finally cracked in the fifth inning, as Jackson Greer hit a solo shot to left. He nearly had a second home run in the seventh inning – one that would have tied the game – but Kentucky’s left fielder made a great play to rob Greer of at least a two-base hit.
Greer has come into his own in an larger role with everyday catcher Connor Pavolony out nursing a hand injury. The fifth-inning homer was Greer’s second of the weekend, and he has homered in all three SEC games he’s started.
“Just not treating it like SEC pitching I think is the best way to put it,” Greer said on his approach. “You know, relaxing. They’ve still got to throw it across the plate. It’s still got to get to the catcher’s mitt, so let’s take full advantage.”
Harney came out after completing the fifth, having just allowed the one run, and his replacement, Alex Degen, was just as good. The righty shut down the Vols over the game’s final four frames, allowing just three hits and one run, a Luc Lipcius solo shot in the sixth.
The Vols continued to hit the ball out of the park, and with two more home runs tonight, they have hit 25 in their last 11 games and 29 in conference play. But tonight, Tennessee relied on only on the long ball. The Vols left eight men on and had just five hits besides the two homers. And of those five, two of them were in a rally that came up just short.
After Greer nearly tied the game in the seventh, Liam Spence and Max Ferguson had back to back singles to put two men on with just the one out. Degen was able to get out of the jam, as he struck out Jake Rucker for the fourth time and got Drew Gilbert to ground back to the mound.
From that point on, Degen totally shut down Tennessee’s offense, and he retired the final six batters in order. With the Vols reeling at the plate, Kentucky put the game well out of reach, tacking on five runs in the final two frames.
Tennessee go-to relievers did not look as reliable tonight. Righthander Sean Hunley was charged with four runs in his team leading 22nd appearance, and Will Mabrey, who has thrown several positive outings of late, gave up a run in 0.2 innings after being used last night as well.
Head coach Tony Vitello doesn’t believe the bullpen’s lack of success was due to them being overworked, rather it was just a night where they got hit and everything fell through. He remained confident in that same group of arms, particularly Hunley.
“I think we’re one pitch away here and there from getting out of an inning, and it just didn’t happen,” Vitello said. “Part of it goes to your opponent can swing the bat a little bit, and part of it goes to, these are the guys we rely on. And at the end of the year we’ll reflect on our record. And if they get it done more than they don’t get it done, we’ll have a good season. And in my opinion, that’s kind of the way it’s gone with those guys so far, and that’s why they’ll continue to be our guys.”
The lack of offense from tonight shouldn’t be a major concern, but the bullpen’s performance does raise some flags. Tennessee’s pen still looks overworked despite what Vitello said, and with Blade Tidwell set to go tomorrow, it could easily be a long day for the Vols’ relievers. Tidwell is very talented, but he hasn’t recorded an out in the fifth since April 4 and hasn’t gone a full six innings since March 21.
But the Vols are eager to put tonight’s offensive woes and bullpen struggles behind them, as they try for the series win in tomorrow afternoon’s rubber match.
“(Vitello) said, ‘As soon as you take that jersey off, just forget about it,’” Greer said. “I think that’s big time, like that’s how I view things. One day at a time, one pitch at a time. And that’s kind of what he told us, ‘come ready to go tomorrow.’ And we always like our chances with Blade Tidwell on the mound, that’s for sure."