Trey Lipscomb’s 12th home run of the season just barely left the yard.
In fact, it didn’t leave the yard at all. The seemed to hit something beyond the wall before bouncing back out to the warning track.
Tennessee’s players celebrated in the dugout. Lipscomb didn't wait til he got there, fist-pumping as he rounded the bases. Though there was work to be done in Tennessee’s 8-3 win over Missouri, the Vols had seemed to have – for the moment – finally woken up the bats.
The upset-minded Tigers, trying to hold on to their early 2-0 lead, were not as cheerful. Missouri’s Trevor Austin trotted back to the visiting dugout with a gray hat in hand, one he claims was used by a fan to attempt to catch the home run ball. Officials reviewed the play for fan interference and determined otherwise – Tennessee’s first run of the day would stand.
Lipscomb knew it was coming, too. He wasn’t satisfied with his first at-bat of the day and was determined to break the goose egg on the scoreboard looming over right field.
“Trey has kinda been our guy that’s been explosive in a lot of different situations, but I think that’s his best moment of the year as far as being that spark plug,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “You can’t ask a guy to go hit a home run, but I don’t think he liked his first at-bat, he didn’t like how the score was and he was determined to do something about it.”
An armada of Vols were able to capitalize after Lipscomb opened the floodgates. Tennessee’s two hits prior to Lipscomb’s bomb in the fifth inning ballooned to 11 by game’s end. The Vols finished the outing by outscoring the Tigers 8-1.
And it’s true that Tennessee made it clear that this wasn’t going to be another humdrum, complete nine-inning domination from the get-go – Freshman RHP and perennial weekend starter Chase Burns was chased by the end of the third inning.
Burns faced 15 batters, allowed three hits and watched as a towering two-run home run sailed over the centerfield wall in the first inning.
“I’ve had the good fortune of being around some big-league pitchers and I bet I could give you five right now, real quick in my head that didn’t get out of the first inning,” Vitello said. “There’s a lot of repetitions over the course of the season, and if that ends up being his worst night, which there’s a decent chance it was as a pitcher, that’s a pretty good worst night.”
“You could tell they were fired up to face him, they certainly, for nine innings, put together some quality at-bats.”
Jorel Ortega, Drew Gilbert and Cortland Lawson jumped on the Tigers following Lipscomb’s blast in the fifth, each driving in one RBI. Lawson’s single to left field scored Ortega to give Tennessee its first lead of the evening.
And it was Evan Russell who put the cherry on top, breaking the game wide open with a three-run blast in the eighth inning to put the Vols up four runs and cement the eventual final score of 8-3.
With the win, the Vols become the first SEC team since 1994 Florida to start conference play 10-0. The Vols look to take the series against the Tigers Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.