Tennessee baseball fell to the high-powered Florida offense to open the series on Thursday, losing 6-1.
The Vols (21-8, 4-6 SEC) struggled to repeat the bat success they had in the final game of the series against LSU when they scored 14 runs total.
Chase Dollander opened the game on the mound and looked crisp, striking out three with a walk sandwiched in between. His second inning likely would have been much of the same, but Blake Burke couldn't reel in a routine grounder with one out.
Burke made up for it with a leadoff home run shortly after, and Dollander came out firing in the third by striking out the side.
It had the beginnings of a pitching battle, but Florida's explosive offense eventually took over, starting in the fourth inning when Cade Kurland took Dollander deep with a leadoff home run.
Dollander opened the fifth inning by allowing a walk and double, which would be the end of his night.
"I thought the mindset and the approach was really good," Vitello said. "Execution, you could argue Is a little bit off. But again, we're facing a heck of a lineup. I'm sure he's frustrated and he'll have a little bit of extra determination going into next week."
Reliever Seth Halvorsen came in and disaster eventually struck. Halvorsen struggled and allowed home runs to his first two batters for a total of four runs. He eventually got into a rhythm, but the damage was done.
However, what ultimately plagued Tennessee was their inability to find hits with runners on base or in scoring position. The Vols didn't get their first hit with a runner on until the fifth inning. Overall, Tennessee was a horrid 2-23 with runners on base and 1-13 when in scoring position.
The pairing of silent bats and lapses on the mound is certainly not a recipe for success, especially in SEC play.
"But too many strikeouts is obviously the answer," Vitello said. "A lot of the outs we had were guys just being a little off the end of the bat, or maybe chasing off speed pitches that were not in the zone."
The Vols were struck out a total of 18 times, which tied a program record for most in a game. Christian Moore had four and Dickey had three in the most important slots of the lineup.
The Vols found success as they rode through the bullpen. However the bats simply didn't support. The closest the Vols came to a comeback was when Maui Ahuna stepped up to the plate with two outs but ultimately struck out.
"Clearly there were opportunities, but nothing really spriraled in the right direction for us offensively to where we built anything," Vitello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.