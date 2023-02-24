With ace Chase Dollander on the mound, the Vols took care of business on the opening night of a weekend series against Dayton, defeating the Flyers 12-2.
In the wake of the suspension of head coach Tony Vitello, which was reported just before first pitch, the Vols didn’t seem to skip a beat with associate head coach Josh Elander taking the reins.
Dollander was off to a great start after striking out his first two batters. However, He walked his next batter and then allowed a Marcos Pujols 2-run bomb as Dayton struck first.
Though the Vols’ pitching was dominant all night, Pujols seemed to have his way with Dollander all night. After his home run, he ripped a single to left field and was later hit.
“I didn’t think it was a bad pitch but I think he just got to the bottom of the ball and hit it into the jetstream,” Elander said.
From there, it was all Vols for the rest of the night. The Tennessee bats picked right up from their scorching night on Wednesday against Alabama A&M.
The Vols opened with a two-run first inning and batted in a combined nine runs in the first four.
It was up to the pitching staff to keep the Vols in firm control, and it delivered.
Dollander struck 12 out of the 23 batters that he faced, falling just one shy of his career high where he had 13 in his freshman season at Georgia Southern. He allowed just one extra base hit after the home run in the first.
“He’s just gotta leave stuff, guys are gonna run into balls just because it’s a premium fastball,” Elander said. “They circle facing him for a week before we play somebody. It’s just that he’s the guy and he’s earned that. So again, I’ve got no issues or concerns when he’s around and I’m excited to see what kind of year he puts together for the Vols.”
Dollanders night ended in the sixth after reaching his pitch count.
Freshman AJ Russell took over for Dollander, and was near perfect. In 2.1 innings he didn’t allow a single hit and struck out five of the seven batters he matched up against. His performance followed an impressive debut against Alabama A&M where he once again pitch two scoreless innings.
“He was kind of a late addition for us about two years ago now, and he’s done a great job and has a ton of extension on his fastball,” Elander said. “
Up to close the night out was Aaron Combs, who struck out all three of the batters he faced in the ninth inning.
“Combs has just been really good,” Elander said. “He got hit around a little bit in the fall to be hones with our hitters, but he’s been on the attack. He and (pitching coach Frank Anderson) have made some good adjustments and he’s gonna be a force for us on the back.”
By night’s end, the Vols had finished with a combined 20 strikeouts, just one shy of the program’s record of 21.
