Tennessee baseball shut down any questions about their road performance and took the opening game against Georgia on Friday night 12-3 to extend its win streak to nine games.
Game one of the series was a pitching battle until late in the game when the Vols (32-14, 12-10 SEC) scored five runs in both the seventh and ninth to take a nine-run lead over the Bulldogs (25-21, 8-15).
Lindsey worked himself out of a first-inning pinch with runners on first and second with no outs, but he was able to snag a line drive out of the air and throw out the runner at first.
Christian Scott sent Dylan Dreiling home with a single after the Vols drew back-to-back walks to set the lead at 1-0 in the second inning. However, Will David took Lindsey over the fence to even the score back at one apiece.
Things went quiet for both teams after Blake Burke put Tennessee up by a run with a sacrifice fly in the third. Both sides went without a run until the seventh inning when the Vols went on their rally.
Dickey kicked off the rally with a single that scored Maui Ahuna. Burke followed with his second RBI of the night, but Dickey was thrown out at second shortly after.
Still, Christian Moore sent Burke home with his fifth homer in the last four games and continued his recent hot-stretch. The top of the seventh came to a close when Christian Scott singled but was called out advancing to second, but not before sending another run in.
Georgia added a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame and in the eight, but Moore once again left the yard in the ninth to keep the momentum in Tennessee's favor. The homer set up another rally that scored five runs and put down any hopes of a Georgia comeback.
The Vols will look to extend their win streak to 10 and clinch the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.