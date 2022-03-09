After Tuesday night’s game against James Madison was suspended in the middle of the eighth inning, the Vols defeated the Dukes Wednesday afternoon in the resumed game.
Tennessee struck early with two runs in the second inning, but James Madison answered back in the fourth a run of its own to make it a 2-1 game.
The Vols then broke loose in the bottom of the fourth with a five-run inning starting with a two-run RBI double for Seth Stephenson. Dickey then had a two-run RBI double of his own to tack on another pair of runs and Ortega gave the Vols some insurance with an RBI double that sent Dickey in to score.
James Madison wasn’t letting the Vols off easy, however. The Dukes came storming back in the sixth inning with a three-run homer, a solo shot in the seventh and a two-run homer to tie it in the seventh.
Tennessee took the lead again in the bottom of the eight after Steenstra was plunked with bases loaded, but James Madison once again wasn’t ready to end the game and Fenwick Tremble hit a deep ball to tie it up again at 8.
In extra innings, Jorel Ortega hit a walk-off single to send in Jared Dickey in the bottom of the tenth inning to win the game 9-8.
The Vols utilized six pitchers on the game. Zander Sechrist got the start and pitched three innings, Camden Sewell, Kirby Connell, Ethan Smith and Mark McLaughlin came in for the middle innings and Redmon Walsh closed out the game, pitching two innings. Walsh was given the win Wednesday.
The Vols picked up 11 strikeouts, giving up 12 hits and 8 runs.
Tennessee’s defense struggled against a good James Madison offense, giving up its most runs in a game and picking up two errors.
Tennessee will play its second game against the Dukes Wednesday evening at 5:55 p.m. EST