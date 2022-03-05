The No. 17 Tennessee baseball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a commanding 10-5 win over Baylor Saturday afternoon at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
After a brilliant outing from starter Chase Burns Friday night, the Vols’ (9-1) Saturday starter Chase Dollander was hit hard. Baylor put up four runs in the first inning against the Georgia Southern transfer, and he needed over 40 pitches to get out of the inning.
Baylor (5-5) did most of its damage on the ground in the first, as the Bears stole six bases against inexperienced catcher Evan Russell, and three of their runs in the inning came on RBI singles.
Tennessee did not let the early deficit get in its head, as the Vols scored the next 10 runs, including four of its own in the bottom of the first inning. After RBIs from Jorel Ortega, Drew Gilbert and Trey Lipscomb, Luc Lipcius tied the game in the first with an RBI groundout. The Vols took the lead in the second inning on a Jared Dickey double and never looked back.
Both Dickey and Ortega finished the game with two doubles. Gilbert and Lipcius had multi-hit games as well, and Christian Scott blasted his third home run of the season in the third inning.
Tennessee had a much better game from its bullpen Saturday than it did in Friday’s opener. After surrendering five earned runs to No. 1 Texas, the combination of Kirby Connell (4.2 innings, 1 ER), hard-throwing Ben Joyce (0.1 innings) and Redmond Walsh (1.0 inning, 2 K’s) held Baylor to a single run after Dollander’s first-inning implosion.
The Vols will take on Oklahoma (5-4) in the final game of the College Classic Sunday afternoon at noon EST in Houston.