After a weekend filled with errors and mistakes that led to a series loss to No. 1 LSU, the Vols were able to put everything together on Saturday and avoid the sweep with a 14-7 win.
“They were better than us for two days and I think to get the first road win means a lot,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Now you know what it takes and what you’re capable of doing.”
Despite losing their series, Tennessee was able to hold its own in a hostile road environment against the top-ranked team in the country.
Here are some takeaways from the Vols weekend series in Baton Rouge.
Mistakes define games one and two
The Vols are just a few fundamental mistakes away from being a dominant baseball team. Fielding mishaps and base running errors is what cost them the series win and nearly helped a Tiger comeback to close the series.
In game one, Christian Moore failed to tag Cade Beloso in the base path that would’ve been the final out of an eventually disastrous eighth inning. The bases were loaded soon after when Seth Halvorsen hit the next batter. Tied at 2-2, Jordan Thompson cleared the bases and put the Vols away en route to a 5-2 win moments later.
“There is no room for error on either side,” Vitello said. “Ultimately you could say they put a swing on one better than they did or maybe we put them in position to be able to do that.”
In game two, a pop up to the pitcher’s mound ended up costing a run in the first, and shortly after, Dylan Dreiling was picked off at first moments before a Hunter Ensley solo shot that would have tied the game.
“The SportsCenter ones are nice, but all we’re looking to do is make the average play consistently,” Vitello said. “We probably could have done that better on a couple of occasions.”
Offensive explosion on Sunday
All of the frustration from the previous losses were unloaded into the first two innings of Saturday’s win to avoid the sweep.
The Vols got started with a 10-1 lead leaving the second inning thanks to a six-run first inning and a four-run second inning. After a leadoff walk by Maui Ahuna and an infield single from Dreiling, Moore cleared the bases with a double, and the Vols were off.
More defensive mishaps followed, but the Vols were able to stay ahead thanks to the explosive start.
The Vols are stepping closer to figuring things out
When you put it next to last year’s team, Tennessee isn’t off to the greatest star, but that’s how any team would look next to one of the greatest regular seasons of all time.
It’s time to stop putting this team on last year’s standards and let them make a name for themselves.
The Vols slowly worked through the simple mistakes and showed what can happen when they eliminate fundamental missteps as seen on Saturday.
“If you were to ask me, ‘you get to pick one area,’” Vitello said. “It would be just coming together. Be one of the guys. That’s not that easy to do when you haven’t been on the field playing next to a guy or you haven’t been in a program. So I think that’s an area where these guys need to keep coming together and write their own story.”
