No. 12 Tennessee got their first SEC series win in an impressive fashion over the weekend with a sweep over No. 21 Texas A&M.
The sweep came on the heels of a disappointing weekend at No. 22 Missouri. It took a team meeting for the Vols (19-6, 3-3 SEC) to come together as a team and find their footing.
With four top-five ranked opponents awaiting Tennessee in the next four weeks, Tennessee is looking to build on the momentum for the rest of SEC play.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ weekend sweep.
Bats wake up
Tennessee had 10 hits and eight runs at Missouri. On Friday against Texas A&M, Tennessee had 10 hits and 10 runs. Tennessee went 31-for-92 against Texas A&M compared to 10-for-76 at Missouri.
“It definitely boosts any pitcher’s confidence when the hitters are hitting,” ace Chase Dollander said. “You go out there and you hopefully don’t give up anything, but if you do and the hitters come back and put up a five-spot like they did, it just gives you the most confidence to execute the pitches you need to.”
Tennessee has talent in the lineup, but it took a series sweep at Missouri to wake the bats up. More importantly, there was production from the bottom third of the lineup.
After Vitello bumped Alabama transfer Zane Denton to the nine-hole, the Vols started Sunday 5-for-5 in the 7-8-9 spots. They finished the day 6-for-8 as Denton led the way with five RBIs and two bombs, multiple hits by Hunter Ensley and an RBI from Christian Scott.
Denton may not stay in the nine spot, but having production at 7-8-9 helped Tennessee roll the lineup over on Sunday.
“A little bit of it was trying to get a message across to a couple of guys that I think they got yesterday,” Vitello said. “We wanted to have some balance in there, and that’s kind of how it’s set up with some right and left stuff. But I just saw more determination and more attitude.”
Starting pitching gives Vols a chance to win
Poor pitching compiled with bad defense at Missouri led to tough outings from Tennessee’s starting three. The starters did enough to win against Texas A&M, but it wasn’t the dominant outings we’ve come to expect.
Chase Burns didn’t have the best start on Saturday, giving up an early first inning home run to Jack Moss. Burns bounced back and retired 12-straight, until the sixth inning.
With two outs, everything began to unravel for Burns. He gave up three hits in a row and issued back-to-back walks before getting pulled. The ending tainted what was an overall good outing for Burns. He finished the day with six runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.
“You almost don’t need to have anybody in the bullpen, we did, but then one thing happens and it kind of bleeds to another,” Vitello. “But overall, you want your starter to leave the game giving your team a chance to win, and he did that.”
Drew Beam gave up three runs on six hits before getting pulled on Sunday, not to his liking, at 66 pitches. Was Beam at his best on Sunday? No, but he gave Tennessee a chance to win.
“He was good,” Vitello said. “A couple of defensive plays, if we make them behind him, maybe he’s out there a little bit longer.”
Jared Dickey… back at catcher?
Vitello said Dickey was being “steered” back to primarily the outfield in the preseason after he fractured his hand in the offseason, but Dickey was back behind the dish on Friday and Sunday.
It wasn’t the prettiest catching ever, but it got the job done. He allowed two passed balls and a wild pitch that could’ve been ruled either way.
“I think he’s good back there now,” Vitello added.
Why is Dickey needed at catcher? Well, the Vols need his bat in the lineup wherever they can get it. By far Tennessee’s best defensive catcher is Charlie Taylor, but Taylor is hitting .212 and his at-bats have not looked good as of late.
Cal Stark started at designated hitter on Sunday while Dickey was catching. Stark is a mix of both Dickey and Taylor. His defense is better than Dickey, but his bat isn’t there.
By having Stark DH and Dickey catch, it shows Vitello clearly wants Dickey behind the plate.
“I’ve seen him try to throw it 100 mph to second base and the whole thing just collapses,” Vitello said. “When he just flicks it down there like you’re doing in between innings it’s pretty good and certainly defensively I know the pitchers trust him and we do too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.