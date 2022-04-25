Over the weekend, No. 1 Tennessee made another SEC opponent the victim of a series sweep. This time it was Florida, which the Vols had not swept on the road since 2001.
With the win on Sunday, the Vols made history yet again, securing the best start to SEC play in conference history at 17-1, beating their old record of 16-1 set in 1951.
At some points, the Vols looked flat out dominant, but Florida also gave Tennessee some headaches. Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s historic weekend in Gainesville, Florida.
Burns has bounce back game
After a scorching hot start from freshman pitcher Chase Burns, he slowed down and had a rough stretch in two straight appearances against Missouri and Alabama.
Burns bounced back Friday against Florida and picked up his first win in two weeks, nabbing 5 strikeouts and allowing just 2 hits on the game.
The coaching staff could have swapped Burns out for one of their other big-time pitchers, but the confidence and trust in their freshman paid off this weekend.
“We all felt good coming to the yard knowing he was going to be on the mound today,” acting head coach Josh Elander said Friday. “Just elite competitiveness and a great start from him tonight.”
Vols win pitcher’s duel
Tennessee’s win to clinch the series on Saturday came behind a low-scoring pitcher’s duel, one of the first ones the Vols have played in this season.
Blade Tidwell was the starter on the mound for Tennessee, as the Vols usual Saturday starter Chase Dollander was still out with an right elbow injury he suffered against Alabama.
Tidwell, who made his return from injury in late March, led the Vols in a huge defensive performance, allowing just 2 hits and picking up 5 strikeouts in his four innings on the mound.
Camden Sewell took over on the mound for Tidwell and continued to punish the Gators, allowing no hits or runs while guiding the Vols to a 3-0 victory.
The Vols offense wasn’t firing the way it normally does, but a pair of home runs was enough to get Tennessee past Florida to clinch the series.
Moore has career day
Christian Moore has been one of the most exciting pieces for Tennessee this season. The freshman from Brooklyn, New York, chose Tennessee over the draft and has made an impact from the start.
Moore has been ultra-efficient, making the most of every opportunity at the plate. He’s hitting at a .342 clip and has 25 hits, 9 home runs and 27 runs batted in (RBIs) in his 72 at-bats. He also has the highest slugging percentage on the team at .795.
Moore’s numbers back up his game, so when the Vols trailed by a pair of runs with two outs in the ninth inning, he was ready for his big moment.
With bases loaded, Moore hit a single through the left side of the field to drive in a pair of runs and push Tennessee to at least another half inning. It was the biggest hit of his young career.
He wasn’t done yet, however.
In the 11th inning, tied at 4, Moore was up to bat again with a runner on base. He saw a pitch inside and tucked in his elbows to make solid contact and send the ball over the left center wall, giving the Vols a 6-4 lead.
Tennessee’s defense held tight in the bottom of the 11th and the Vols hung on to win behind Moore’s heroic plays.
“It felt amazing,” Moore said. “Close game, bottom of the 11th is kind of something you dream of as a kid, to hit a go-ahead home run. I put a pretty good swing on it on the fast ball and it went over and I got to celebrate with my teammates.”