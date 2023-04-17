The No. 16 Vols were swept by No. 5 Arkansas for the second time in SEC play by scores of 5-2, 6-3 and 7-2 in an overall poor weekend with minimal — if any — bright spots.
Time is running out for Tennessee to figure things out having shown nearly no signs of progress. When the Vols seem to show progress, like Sunday wins over No. 1 LSU and No. 13, they simply seem to revert right back to their old ways.
“To me it’s about us,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “The league, I don’t know where everybody stands. We’re worried about our dugout. The league will dictate if you’re .500, it was a phenomenal year. Even a game under .500 is something you can hang your hat on in this league. Anything above it is phenomenal.”
Now, sitting at 5-10 in SEC play, Tennessee has a lot of ground to cover moving forward.
“We’ve got work to do if we’re going to get anywhere close to that mark,” Vitello said. “I think it’s more about us not playing as well as we can to be that far under .500 or however you want to describe it. But yeah, we’ve faced some really good teams.”
Here are three takeaways from the Razorbacks’ sweep of the Vols.
Fundamental mistakes ruin the series … again
Yes, it’s beginning to sound like a broken record, but errors continue to strip any chance at a Vols’ win. The word being thrown around is “little league mistakes.” Errors happen, but not all errors are created equal.
On Friday, usual reliever Andrew Lindsey took the mound and was lights out in the first two innings. That was until two Maui Ahuna errors derailed his outing in the third. First, Ahuna tried to turn a double play but dropped the ball, resulting in no outs. Moments later, he was late covering the bag on a steal attempt, giving way for a run to head home.
“Well I think there’s been some mental ones on occasion where you start to lose focus because it’s really cold at Missouri or it’s not going well,” Vitello said. “But my biggest theme is you have to grind on defense. Defense is where you muck and grind if you’re a hockey fan. You can’t be afraid to get dirty. You can’t be afraid to get chest’d up. You gotta do whatever you gotta do to get one out.”
After that, the tone was set and Lindsey allowed a home run while the bats fell asleep despite a two-run first inning.
Lindsey found his groove again heading into the next inning, but yet another error threw off his confidence and his day ended there.
Pitching wasn’t all bad
Outside of a poor appearance on the mound from Drew Beam on Wednesday, the Vols pitchers fared well for the most part over the course of the weekend.
As mentioned earlier, Lindsey had a solid appearance all things considered.
“My assessment, I would love to watch the video, but I think he threw the ball great,” Vitello said. “He threw well enough if we would have played good defense behind him.”
Chase Dollander had one of his better outings of the year. Pitching 4.1 innings for just two hits and eight strikeouts on two earned runs. Vitello said he would like to see him trim the pitch count and get more innings out of him, but Saturday could be a step in the right direction.
Drew Beam was the outlier of the group, allowing six runs in two innings, but he has been the most consistent out of the group.
A pleasant surprise for Tennessee was Chase Burns in the relief spot.
“Yeah, he did great, which is what you want out of a guy that … it’s kind of been awkward for him,” Vitello said. “Certainly the results don’t speak to, to me, how he’s thrown the ball and the stuff he has. I think today, he came in, the whole weekend really, more relaxed and just waiting for his chance to get the ball, and he went out there and did what we asked.”
The bats showed no life
If there was an ever growing theme to the season outside of fielding errors and base running mistakes, it would be the Vols inability to get hits — more importantly, clutch hits.
The lone bright spot of the weekend was Jared Dickey’s performances, blasting leadoff home runs in games one and two as part of a current six-game hitting streak.
The Vols have found ways to get on base thanks to them being able to draw some walks and the occasional hit. However, sending those runners home is ultimately the problem. Tennessee left six runners on base Friday, seven on Saturday and nine on Sunday.
“There’s been a couple of times in the first inning, both nights, where you got a guy at third base that needs to be driven in,” Vitello said. “And I guess we did get it done with the balk last night, so we got it done by accident. We need to get it done on purpose.”
