No. 3 Tennessee looked like a shell of its 2022 self over the weekend in Arizona with a stagnant offense, errors on defense and a lack of discipline from its new, young starters.
The mistakes compiled as the Vols dropped the first two games of the weekend to Arizona and Grand Canyon, but Tennessee showed promise with a 7-0 win over UC San Diego on Sunday to round out the weekend.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ first weekend of baseball.
Offense is still warming up
With one of the best offenses of all time last season, Tennessee was bound to take a step back after losing all of its infield starters from last year. That step back was evident over the weekend as Tennessee recorded just 15 hits in the first two games of the weekend.
Most of Tennessee’s returners — Christian Moore, Christian Scott, Jared Dickey, Blake Burke and others — didn’t see the bats consistently last year. It should come as no surprise that it might take them a few games to get adjusted to squaring up at the dish more often.
“More than anything our guys need to stay in their swing,” head coach Tony Vitello said after Saturday’s loss. “You saw guys kind of running at the ball at times.”
But there is hope for Tennessee’s offense.
The Vols cleaned things up and managed to record 10 hits and seven runs on Sunday against UC San Diego. Moore and Burke had home runs and the back end of Tennessee’s lineup looked a little better.
The bottom line is the Vols have a lot of time to figure things out before they start playing important games. They also have some weak opponents over the next few weeks that will serve as a chance to warm up.
Not to mention the Vols will also get a huge boost on offense if and when Kansas transfer Maui Ahuna gets his eligibility cleared.
Tennessee had discipline issues all weekend long
Tennessee led Grand Canyon 3-2 in the sixth inning on Saturday, looking like it might get by with a win. Then the Vols tripped over their own feet and let the game get away from them.
Grand Canyon got a runner on base after a single, then the Lopes bunted, and catcher Charlie Taylor airmailed what should have been an easy out. The runner advanced to second while the other runner trotted home and Grand Canyon tied the game.
In the seventh inning, the Vols had another error that led to a run for Grand Canyon.
In the eighth inning, the Vols had a good opportunity to tie the game after Dylan Dreiling hit a single to right field, but Zane Denton tried to get to third but was gunned down and the inning ended.
These mistakes are ones that are to be expected with a younger team, but ones that will need to be cleaned up before SEC play.
"Mistakes, a lot of mistakes," Vitello said after Saturday’s loss. "Some of them just maybe trying to make a play happen, but some of them also a little foolish. Some of them embarrassing as well so things to correct for sure."
Tennessee’s starting pitchers were great
The highlight of the weekend for Tennessee was its starting pitchers. All returners, Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam were spectacular for the Vols.
Heading into the weekend, Vitello had plans to limit their pitch count, but they all made the most of their time on the mound.
Dollander started on Friday and pitched 4.2 innings, recording seven strikeouts against a high powered offense in Arizona. He also walked just two batters. Burns picked up six strikeouts and walked one batter while giving up two runs on Saturday.
Beam was the best out of the three, recording six strikeouts and allowing just three hits in six innings.
“He kind of calmed the storm a little bit,” Vitello said. “We needed something today, whether it be an early run or a strong pregame, good energy, you name it. But what we got was a really solid start, which is kind of the theme when he gets the ball.”
