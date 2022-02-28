No. 17 Tennessee had another dominating weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, outscoring Iona 68-3 in the series sweep.
The Vols had the opportunity to rotate players in and out, getting a feel for what their roster has to offer before heading into some big games this week.
It was a complete series for Tennessee, with solid pitching and run after run from the offense. Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s second series of the season.
Lipscomb makes history
Junior Trey Lipscomb recorded Tennessee’s fourth ever cycle on Friday, hitting a single, two doubles, a triple and a home run.
Lipscomb was just short of setting the program record for RBIs in a game as well, as the third basemen picked up nine on the game.
He stayed hot all weekend, recording 10 hits on the series. Lipscomb was just a double shy of completing another cycle in Saturday’s game. Cycles in back-to-back games is something that has never been done in college baseball.
Lipscomb is now up to 15 hits in his 27 at bats this season. He is emerging as a promising weapon for the Vols’ offense this season.
Vols’ set program runs record
Not only did Lipscomb make history over the weekend, but the Vols’ also broke a 113-year old record for runs scored in a three-game series.
The previous record, set in 1909, was 59 runs in a series against Tusculum. Tennessee broke the record by nine runs, despite not playing a full nine innings in Sunday’s game. The Vols hit 13 home runs throughout the weekend.
“The energy was unmatched,” said Jared Dickey, who had two home runs for the Vols. “We were locked in every pitch through every game, so that was awesome to see.”
The Vols offense has been dominant through their seven games this season, outscoring opponents 117-7 so far. Tennessee has also been hitting the ball at an efficient .395 clip, which currently leads the nation.
The Vols also set a new record for runs scored in a game for the Tony Vitello era, recording 29 runs on Saturday which broke the old record of 28 runs.
Dollander strikes again
The Vols once again went deep into their bullpen in the weekend series, but the most impressive pitcher by far was Chase Dollander.
The right-handed pitcher started again on Saturday for Tennessee after making his debut last weekend against his former team Georgia Southern.
In his five innings pitched on Saturday, Dollander recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing just two hits. Last weekend, Dollander recorded 11 strikeouts and is now up to 21 on the season, which is tied for the eighth in the nation.
The pressure of clinching the series has been something that motivates Dollander.
“Saturday games are one of those deals where you can go out there and win for the team or you can go out and win the series,” Dollander said. “I feel like it’s a big pressure kind of situation and I like that.”