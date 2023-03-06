In its second weekend series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season, Tennessee swept Gonzaga, but not without some adversity.
It took late rallies in all three games for the Vols to get past the Zags, but solid pitching all weekend kept Gonzaga’s offense contained long enough for Tennessee to pull ahead late.
“We also mentioned the resiliency they had to come back in two of the three games, maybe even three,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “Friday felt like a comeback no matter who was hitting because those two guys were throwing so well. So the resiliency piece was really good.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s series against Gonzaga.
Booker has breakout weekend
Sophomore outfielder Kyle Booker has struggled early this season, but he found his rhythm over the weekend.
Booker recorded a hit in every single game over the weekend, first getting a hit in the pinch hitter slot on Friday. From there, he was in the lineup for the rest of the weekend. He had a pair of hits on Saturday, including his first home run of the year. He closed out the weekend with three hits and two RBIs.
“When he’s running out of his spikes trying to swing and doing all kinds of other stuff, you can almost kind of predict from the dugout, I don’t know if this is going to go well,” Vitello said. “But if he’s going to stand in there and just hit, and use that hand-speed and strength he has, he’s as good as anyone we got, minus (Blake Burke).”
The performance was huge for Booker. He looked calm and collected in the batter’s box rather than eager and anxious. It also can act as a confidence booster going forward.
“It’s definitely set the standard to an extent,” Booker said. “I saw it pretty well tonight. Obviously we have 56 guaranteed games. It’s still early. Just building every day, getting better every day.”
Pitchers struggle early, show composure late
Tennessee’s starting pitchers got punched in the mouth early on Friday night and Saturday night, but both had bounce-back performances that led to wins.
On Friday, Chase Dollander gave up a pair of hits early that put the Zags in scoring position with no outs. From there, Dollander recorded a pair of strikeouts and forced a ground out to avoid any damage.
He didn’t allow Gonzaga to score in his six innings on the mound and he recorded 11 strikeouts, keeping the Zags off the board before Tennessee’s offense exploded in the sixth inning.
“By nature of throwing strikes and facing good hitters, you’re going to give up some hits,” Vitello said. “But it was kind of a bend, don’t break type of deal, or more on the side of just a gutty effort. When he had to reach down deep, he did and he got out of those things and it kind of set the town for our guys and they fed off of it a little bit.”
On Saturday, Chase Burns had a similar performance. The sophomore gave up three hits and two runs in the second inning, but held Gonzaga to just two hits the rest of his time on the mound, once again paving the way for an offensive explosion from Tennessee.
“You don’t have the same hitter one after another, and both guys were able to get into a rhythm,” Vitello said. “And when they didn’t have it rolling and had to challenge themselves a little bit, both guys worked out of trouble. Again, it was just that one swing a guy put the bat on the ball, but a good outing again from Burns.”
Scoring comes in bursts
In all of its wins over the weekend, Tennessee’s scoring came from a late-inning rally.
On Friday it was a scoring burst in the sixth inning that followed a Christian Moore home run in the fifth. On Saturday, the Vols used a three-run homer from Blake Burke followed by a two-run homer from Griffin Merritt to get past the Bulldogs. On Sunday, Tennessee had two big innings, getting eight runs in the third and five runs in the eighth.
Tennessee’s offense is different this year in the sense that it might not be consistent throughout, but the Vols have managed to score when they need to so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.