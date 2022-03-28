Tennessee aced its most important test of the season this past weekend.
The Vols — who were ranked No. 5 at the time — went down to Oxford and completed the sweep over then-No. 1 Ole Miss.
Not only was it a three-game sweep, the Vols dominated the Rebels in every fashion behind three gems from their starting pitching and an offensive blitz from their potent lineup.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ first ever sweep in Oxford.
Pitching depth beyond reason
Tennessee has a problem head coaches across college baseball can only dream of having: The Vols have four legitimate weekend arms and only three weekend starts to use them. Tennessee’s young starting pitching staff made head coach Tony Vitello’s upcoming decision incredibly difficult with a near-flawless weekend.
Freshmen Chase Burns and Drew Beam and sophomore transfer Chase Dollander combined for 20.2 innings, eight hits, one walk, two runs and 27 strikeouts against an Ole Miss lineup that averaged 9.8 runs per game entering the series.
Tennessee’s unproven rotation is unproven no more — though they believe there’s more from them to prove.
“I think it showed that we have a lot going for us, but there still is a lot to prove,” Beam said. “We’ve got a good team next weekend we’ve got to face, so there’s a lot to do here.”
Tennessee currently leads the NCAA in ERA (1.89), and the good news for the Vols is that more help is on the way.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell — the team’s ace and a projected first-round MLB Draft pick — has yet to throw a single pitch this season after suffering a shoulder injury in January. After pitching to a 3.74 ERA in 18 starts a year ago, Tidwell undoubtedly deserves a spot in the weekend rotation.
But so do Burns, Dollander and Beam. Those three pitchers have not only kept Tennessee afloat with Tidwell absent, but they have guided Tennessee to a consensus No. 1 ranking in the country. All three of those underclassmen done more than enough to deserve a weekend start.
Vitello will have a little while longer to mull over the decision. Tidwell was active for the Ole Miss series, but he did not appear in any of the games. According to Vitello, it will still be several weeks before Tidwell is stretched out enough for an SEC start.
Tidwell’s return might push one of the younger starters out of a weekend slot, but it’s a move they are willing to make to help the team.
“Whether he comes back and takes the Sunday spot or he takes any kind of starting spot, it doesn’t matter to me,” Beam said. “We’re just going to keep competing and doing our thing, and I will take whatever role is handed to me.”
Lineup makes statement in Oxford
The Vols entered the weekend with the top offense in the SEC and one of the best in the nation, but there was some speculation that their lineup might have been overhyped.
Lindsey Nelson Stadium — the Vols’ home ballpark — is one of the smaller stadiums in the conference, and the small park carries a reputation of inflating Tennessee’s offensive numbers.
The Vols backed their offensive numbers in the larger dimensions of Swayze Field in Oxford, outscoring Ole Miss 26-7 across the three-game sweep, their fifth series-sweep of the season.
In Friday night’s win, the Vols clubbed five home runs to increase their NCAA-leading home run total to 64, 20 more than second place Virginia Tech. They, however, did not hit a single long ball in the final two games of the series. Tennessee scored 14 runs on 27 hits across the final two games.
“I think that shows we can win in a lot of ways, and that’s very important,” catcher Evan Russell said. “There was a lot of talk of us not being able to play the small game last year and be able to (get) two strike hits … if we stay within ourselves, we’re going to have a lot of success throughout the year.”
The Vols now lead the SEC in batting average (.338), slugging (.683), on base percentage (.455), runs scored (266), hits (281) and walks (161).
Vols ace first test
Ole Miss was the Vols’ first true road series of the season — one of five road trips against SEC contenders they will make this season — and they passed this first test with flying colors.
Tennessee not only swept Ole Miss, but did so with a complete, thorough beatdown in front of three sold-out crowds on the road. The first two games of the series were non-competitive, as Tennessee won by seven or more runs in both games.
Even in the more competitive series finale, Tennessee never let Ole Miss get any room to breathe. The Rebels strung a couple of baserunners in the bottom of the ninth, but Redmond Walsh slammed the door shut for his 19th career save — the second most saves in program history (Todd Helton, 23).
“That’s what we came in here to do, have business out there,” Walsh said. “Every game, we’re never satisfied … coming into today, we knew two wasn’t going to do it for us, we had to get three.”
The Vols have not trailed at the end of an inning since their only loss of the season to Texas on March 4.
Tennessee set itself up nicely for a large jump in the rankings, and it was rewarded with just that. The Monday morning after the sweep, Tennessee climbed from No. 5 in D1 Baseball’s rankings to the No. 1 spot for the first time in program history.
The No. 1 ranking does come with its own fanfare — especially with a road series at in-state rival Vanderbilt looming this weekend — but the Vols pay it no mind.
They have bigger goals for the season.
“Until you’re number one at the end of the season,” Walsh said, “in our eyes, it doesn’t matter.”