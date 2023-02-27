Despite the distraction of the news surrounding Maui Ahuna’s eligibility and Tony Vitello’s suspension, the Vols closed out their first weekend series versus Dayton. On the backs of a trio of spectacular pitching from Chase Dollander, Chase Burns, Drew Beam and the bullpen, the Vols swept the Flyers.
The Vols ran away with Friday’s contest, defeating the Flyers 12-2 thanks to three home runs and 12 strikeouts from Dollander. Burns matched the next day with 12 of his own in a 4-1 win. Beam closed out the series with five scoreless innings en route to a 6-0 shutout.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s first weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The 2023 Vols are finding their own identity
At this point last year, the Vols were running through college baseball like a wrecking ball. They were undefeated and seemed like they were guaranteed to put up double-digit runs every night.
Last weekend, the Vols went 1-2 while failing to reach double digit runs, and it became quickly apparent that this team wasn’t the same team as last year — and that’s okay.
Besides, the only contributors that the Vols were returning were freshmen Jared Dickey and Blake Burke. Other than that, Tennessee saw a complete roster overhaul minus the pitching staff.
This year’s group needs to find their own identity, and they are getting close.
Tennessee is not as “fun” or as polarizing as last year, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good. It boasts arguably the best pitching staff in college baseball, and that is where their identity will be this season.
Yes, guys like Burke and Dickey give glimpses of last year with their ability to drill the ball out of the park at any given moment, but come SEC time and beyond, the pitching will be the talk of the town.
The pitching staff is elite
The mentions of how good this pitching crew have come early and often — that’s not going to end.
On Friday, Dollander gave up an early home run to Marcos Pujols but was sharp for the rest of the night. He ended his night with 12 strikeouts — one away from his career high, and it didn’t stop with him.
AJ Russell came in and struck out five out of the seven batters he faced while Aaron Combs struck out all three of his batters in the ninth. Together, the trio had 20 strikeouts on the night, which was just one shy of the program record.
Wyatt Evans and Camden Sewell have yet to even play due to minor injuries, and the group has still been dominant.
There’s probably 10 guys on the roster — if not more — that would likely be weekend starters or even aces for 95% of the programs.
Associate coach Josh Elander attributes the depth of the pitching staff to pitching coach Frank Anderson and Tony Vitello.
“With Anderson’s resume and what he’s done in the legendary career he’s had, from coast-to-coast, guys want to learn from that guy,” Elander said.”
“Obviously what Coach V(itello) brings to the table, ultimately when you come to Tennessee it’s because you want to play for Tony Vitello. I think the combination of Frank’s background, obviously Tony’s background’s in pitching as well. It’s just a perfect match for pitchers to come here and really find their best.”
The bats still need some work
As mentioned earlier, Burke and Dickey have been solid. However, there is still a lot to be determined with the rest of the order.
Charlie Taylor had a huge two home run performance last Wednesday, but only recorded one hit this weekend.
If Maui Ahuna becomes eligible in the next coming weeks, then that will solve a lot. Austen Jaslove is a good defender, but his bat can’t quite keep up.
The main issue with the bats is that there has been a lack of clean up options, leaving multiple runners stranded on base. Just this weekend, there were 24 runners left on base, including 10 on Saturday when the Vols went 2-11 with runners in scoring position.
However, the Vols are still experimenting with different lineups and it’s a long season. All of the signs still point to Tennessee being a serious contender this season.
