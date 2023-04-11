The No. 16 Vols came out and delivered another consistent offensive performance with a 14-2 run-rule rout of Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
The Vols have rebounded from falling 0-2 in the series against Florida and delivered consecutive 14-2 run-rule wins — both of which were walked off by three-run home runs.
After starter Zander Sechrist allowed a first-inning home run, it was all Tennessee from there.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s midweek win over the Colonels.
Vols blast five home runs
The bats showed up across the board. Nine of the Vols’ 13 players who recorded an at-bat also recorded a hit.
On top of that, Tennessee hit five home runs, which all came from different players.
The first came from a Blake Burke two-run blast that put the Vols back in front 2-1 in the bottom of the first.
Christian Moore was the next Vol to leave the yard in the fourth inning with a three-run shot.
Griffin Merritt, who has broken out of his slump in a huge way, went deep again on the first pinch in the leadoff spot of the fourth inning. In his past three outings, Merritt is a combined 5-7 with three home runs and six RBIs.
In the pinch-hit spots, both Logan Chambers and Reese Chapman left the yard for the first time in their careers.
Chapman’s also happened to be the walk-off that enacted the run-rule..
Tennessee fared much better with runners on base
Though it was a midweek game against an opponent they should beat, the Vols were Very effective in sending its runners home.
On Friday night against Florida, Tennessee went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and 2-for-23 with runners on base.
The issue hasn’t just come against tough opponents, either, and Tuesday was a step in the right direction for timely hitting.
The Vols were 6-for-12 with runners on and 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. In addition, two runners were stranded on base for the whole game.
The Vols prepare for Arkansas
The biggest win for Tennessee on the night was that they head into the Arkansas series with some momentum — specifically on offense.
It’s fairly safe to assume that the pitching will work out the kinks given the talent of the staff, but getting forward momentum on the bats is a must.
With the recent history of the two teams, the Vols will need to start the series on a strong note on Friday unlike the past two series. The schedule has been and will continue to be a gauntlet, so Tennessee needs to begin grinding out series wins soon, having won just one in a sweep of Texas A&M.
