Over the weekend, No. 5 Tennessee made a statement by sweeping South Carolina in its first SEC series of the season.
The Vols were flat out dominant, outscoring the Gamecocks 23-5 including a 10-0 shutout on Sunday.
Tennessee proved over the weekend that it is once again going to be a top team in the SEC and got a big confidence boost heading into a tough stretch of play.
Here are three takeaways from the Vols SEC opening series.
Aces unphased by SEC competition
Tennessee’s pitchers had no trouble adjusting to more competitive SEC play against South Carolina, with some impressive performances on the mound.
The Vols’ Friday night ace Chase Burns delivered on the mound in his fourth win of the season, dealing out nine strikeouts and giving up just two hits.
Burns was poised and confident as he struck out batter after batter in his first SEC game of his career.
“He’s got big league stuff already,” Cortland Lawson said. “It’s really impressive the composure he has too as a freshman. I think he could do that every Friday.”
Saturday’s starter followed Burns’ lead as Chase Dollander racked up seven strikeouts on the way to Tennessee’s 5-2 victory. Dollander has the second most strikeouts in the SEC so far this season, just one strikeout behind Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton.
Drew Beam closed things out Sunday, guiding the Vols to a 10-0 victory to pick up the sweep. Beam retired 18 straight batters to start the game and gave up just one hit through the seventh inning.
Hot bats continue
The Vols once again were feeling it behind the plate in the series against South Carolina, scoring 23 runs through a plethora of home runs.
Tennessee currently leads the nation in home runs with 56, is second in the nation in runs scored with 227 and is tied for first for the best batting average of .343. The Vols recorded 10 homers over the weekend.
Evan Russell was responsible for three of the Vols homers over the weekend, including two in Sunday’s game. Luc Lipcius also had a pair on the weekend.
For head coach Tony Vitello, home runs are nice, but what is more impressive is his team’s ability to work with what they’re given.
“Obviously you want to be able to score in a variety of ways and come game time you’ll take it any way you can get it,” Vitello said. “The way we score in my opinion is competitive at-bats.”
Vols gaining momentum
Vitello described the upcoming weeks for Tennessee as a “gauntlet” with No. 1 Ole Miss coming up this weekend and No. 4 Vanderbilt the following weekend. Both of these series are on the road and will be the Vols’ first true road tests.
Last weekend was a chance for Tennessee to continue building momentum, improving to 19-1 on the season, and secure a statement win before heading into the “gauntlet.”
Before South Carolina, Tennessee’s toughest competition had been No. 2 Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma a few weeks ago in Texas. The Vols hadn’t proven themselves by defeating a slew of mid-majors, but a dominating weekend over an SEC opponent is sure to put the nation on notice.