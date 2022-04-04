The gap between the best team in the SEC and the second-best team in the SEC seemed to grow even more this weekend.
No. 1 Tennessee swept No. 16 Vanderbilt over the weekend, improving to 27-1 on the season. The Vols extended their win streak to 19 games, and they are off to their best start in SEC play in program history at 9-0.
The Vols also swept a top-10 opponent — Vanderbilt was ranked No. 9 heading into the series — for the second week in a row, proving to the league that there is some serious separation between Tennessee and the rest of the SEC.
Here are three takeaways from another dominant weekend for Tennessee.
Check the bats
Tennessee currently leads the nation in home runs with 69 now after the Vanderbilt series, so it was no surprise that Jordan Beck started the series with a solo homer in the top of the first inning on Friday.
The umpires, however, came together to inspect Beck’s bat after the play, and found that the bat was missing the sticker that indicates that it has been properly checked by officials before the game. Beck said after the game that his sticker had fallen off in batting practice before the game.
Stickers falling off of bats was a first for head coach Tony Vitello, so when the call was initially made he was quick to jump on the umpires.
“That’s a first for me brother,” Vitello said. “I probably need to be a better details guy, but that ain’t my territory.”
The lost home run was crucial at first, but it was how Tennessee responded that made the difference.
“That can bother you,” Vitello said. “It can completely ruin you if you let it. There’s a ton of pitches in a game so, you can let them take you down one road or another and these guys have been consistently good about choosing the right path.”
Tennessee went on to win the game 6-2, ensuring the lost homer didn’t come back to bite them.
No problems on the mound
Tennessee’s bullpen once again had a big showing over the weekend.
Chase Burns got the weekend started with seven strikeouts, containing Vanderbilt to just two runs. After the fifth inning, the Vols went to Will Mabrey, then Kirby Connell and finally Camden Sewell. All three pitchers took care of business, allowing no runs in the final stretch.
Chase Dollander continued his dominance Saturday, helping the Vols secure the series win behind six strikeouts. Dollander stayed on the mound eight innings, allowing two runs on the day.
Freshman Drew Beam continued to prove to his team that he can handle the pressure of big moments.
In Sunday’s game to secure the sweep, Beam went a full nine innings, picking up four strikeouts, recording no walks and allowing just two hits. Beam’s performance was the first complete game shutout for Tennessee in nearly two years.
Vols continue to make a statement
If there were any doubts about Tennessee legitimacy so far this season, the Vols put them to rest this weekend.
Tennessee is the only SEC team that has not lost a conference game, and it has the best record in the SEC by four games.
The Vols also lead the SEC in home runs, runs, batting average, on base percentage, hits and several other more offensive categories. On the mound, Tennessee boasts the best ERA in the country at 1.80, leads the nation in shutouts and hits allowed per game.