No. 1 Tennessee continued to show that it is deserving of its ranking, sweeping its fourth SEC opponent Missouri over the weekend.
The Vols handled the first two games soundly, winning 8-3 Friday and 11-4 Saturday. Tennessee was given a scare on Sunday, as a late rally put Missouri one base hit away from tying the game, but the Vols hung on to win 4-3.
Here are three takeaways from yet another big weekend from the Vols.
Vols continue to make history
A theme this season for Tennessee has been breaking records. Whether it’s franchise records, single game records or personal records, the Vols can’t seem to stop making history.
That theme continued this weekend, as the Vols’ win on Sunday gave them a 12-0 SEC start, the best start ever to conference play by an SEC team. Three teams have started 11-0 — Alabama in 1940, Ole Miss in 1964 and LSU in 1991 — but no team has made it through the first four weekends unscathed.
The Vols are also just one win shy of tying the record for most consecutive wins by an SEC team. Texas A&M won 24 straight in 2015, and a win on Tuesday against Tennessee Tech would put the Vols at 24 wins.
Tennessee isn’t worried about records or history, however. The team has their sights focused on winning games and making a postseason run. Head coach Tony Vitello said he might, “buy the guys a t-shirt or something,” at the end of the season to reward them for their records.
“At this point what does it mean,” Vitello said. “It’s kind of a group that is all about ‘what’s the next day got going for me,’ so I’ve kind of molded myself into their personality and that’s really all that matters. We’ve got a game tomorrow that’s equal to, no less no more, than today’s game.”
Playing the catch-up game
Something that has been unfamiliar for Tennessee so far this season has been getting down early and having to come from behind to win games, so when Missouri took a 2-0 lead in both Friday and Saturday’s games, the Vols had to make some adjustments and find a way to win.
On Friday, it was three solid innings of offense that pushed Tennessee past Missouri. Trailing 3-1 after the top of the sixth, Tennessee scored 7 unanswered runs through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to close out the game.
On Saturday, Missouri began the game with two back-to-back home runs, but Tennessee immediately responded with three back-to-back home runs to take the lead. But the Tigers weren’t done, and they regained the lead in the third.
In the sixth inning, down a run, Jordan Beck delivered for his team, hitting a grand slam to left field to give the Vols a three-run lead.
Tennessee hasn’t seen much adversity this season, so to win in come-from-behind fashion two nights in row felt like a much-needed test.
Vols once again rely on homers
Big home run hitting weekends have become the standard for Tennessee baseball.
The Vols hit eight home runs over the weekend against Missouri, including Beck’s grand slam and two from Luc Lipcius on Sunday that made a big difference in the outcome of the game.
The Vols lead the nation in home runs with 79, and the team in second, Virginia Tech, has 69.
“It’s electric,” Redmond Walsh said. “It is one of those things – you don’t know who it’s going to be on any day. It could be (Evan) Russell or Trey (Lipscomb), somebody is going to have a big home run or a big hit and turn the tides.”