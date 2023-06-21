OMAHA, Neb. – 66 games later, Tennessee baseball’s season has come to a close.
The Vols fell to LSU on Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field to end their season. Both losses for Tennessee (44-22) that end their run came at the hands of LSU (50-16).
“We didn't play very well tonight,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “LSU did. Both teams made mistakes but they capitalized. So ultimately that's on my shoulders, whether it's in the middle of the game or pre-game for our guys to play better.”
Here are three takeaways from the Vols’ season-ending loss.
Offense goes silent
When Tennessee needed its offense the most, they were nowhere to be found. Tennessee picked up just six hits in the game against an arm they should have hammered.
Behind LSU’s top two or three pitchers, they are not very deep. However, on Tuesday, LSU’s Nate Ackenhausen turned in a gem for the Tigers.
“It takes two to tango,” Vitello said. “Like I said, we didn't capitalize on mistakes as well as they did. And we kind of had it down. He got in on lefties and got righties to kind of overswing a little bit. It kind of depends on which side of the deal you're talking there. And you look at the game plan or you can just look at a guy who had a good opportunity and really took advantage of it, it wasn't going to be an easy day to score runs. Nothing to show for it.”
The Vols hit just 1-for-11 with runners on base. With runners in scoring position, Tennessee didn’t get a hit.
Overall on the night, Tennessee hit just 6-32. With a pitcher like Drew Beam on the mound, it wouldn’t take many runs to win. Which leads to the next takeaway.
Drew Beam shakes of a rocky start, bounces back
The first inning did not go smoothly for Beam. The righty, who has consistently been in the No. 3 role for Tennessee. Beam issued a leadoff walk before two singles brough the run home.
The first inning took 26 pitches. It took him just 53 to get through the next four innings.
“I think just filling in my role as a guy on this team that can influence others, and I think that's just the biggest thing I've taken away this year,” Beam said following his last outing.”
Unfortunately, the bats did not come around for Beam. He finished his day after 6.2 innings of work, giving up six hits and two runs while striking out nine.
The day was enough for Tennessee to come out with a win, but the offense did not come around.
“That's a good ballclub over there,” Beam said. “They've got a good team. But it was never out of reach. It didn't happen today. It's baseball. Just the way the tree falls sometimes. So I don't think anybody ever had any doubt. We were just going out there playing the game we all love. It just didn't happen for us today.”
Tennessee fights adversity, but fails to overcome LSU
Fighting with their backs against the wall was the mantra for the Vols this season. On Tuesday, they couldn’t claw their way back.
“I think the thing I'll remember the most is probably the tough times we had and just the hills we had to climb,” Beam said. “I mean, this season starts not just in February, it starts back in August when we get on campus in the fall. It's a grind. You go through so much with your teammates and coaches. And you figure things out, things don't work. You figure out something else.”
Tennessee fought back from a four-run deficit to beat Stanford on Monday and get the chance to play LSU on Tuesday. Going down didn’t phase Beam, he had faith his team had the fight.
The fight had run out. The team fought to get to the postseason, fought to get to Omaha and then fought to win the first game in Omaha in 22 years.
