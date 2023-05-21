After winning game one on Friday and dropping game two, Tennessee baseball closed out and won the series over South Carolina with a 12-1 win in the nightcap of the double header.
As a result, the Vols finished the season strong and jumped to the No. 7 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament.
“I think if you compare to last year which we’ve said all along is not fair, if you kind of want to look at a different way to go about it we have here with this group a bunch of lessons learned and a lot of momentum,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “So kind of that momentum forward is key and obviously any win you get in the league puts you in a better position for whatever the NCAA decides to do.”
Here are some key takeaways as Tennessee closed the regular season.
Vols win first road series of the season
The biggest question surrounding the Vols since their late April resurgence was their road performance.
Everyone knows that they can produce in Knoxville, but their last road series against Georgia was less than promising. Vitello assured that he was pleased with the performance in that series, but it still resulted in a series loss.
What Tennessee needed to show this weekend is that it could win away from Knoxville, and they did so against a very good South Carolina team.
Yes the Gamecocks have been slumping, but they had lost just five games in Columbia all season before the Vols came to town.
“The one box we hadn’t really checked was to win two out of three on the road, whether it be in Arizona or a conference game and we did that,” Vitello said. “I think we did it because of all of the things that preceded it, allowed the guys to put themselves in position to just kind of reset.”
Starting pitchers shine
In a season filled with so much consistency on the mound, each of the Vols starters came out and performed up to their capabilities.
The talent was always there, but each starter came out with one of if not the best performances of the year.
In game one, Andrew Lindsey nearly pitched a complete game and had to be dragged off the mound.
To begin the double-header on Saturday, Chase Dollander allowed just two hits paired with a career-high tying 13 strikeouts in just 5.1 innings.
Unfortunately for him, his night was spoiled by the bullpen, which gave up five runs after Dollander left the game.
However, Drew Beam came out in the series clincher with questions on if he would even get the start after back-to-back rough starts. He allowed just one run in six innings of work.
“It wasn’t like a no-hitter and he was just breezing through guys, but it was reminiscent of what he did a lot last year,” Vitello said. “It was certainly a key to the game because every time the guys came in the dugout, they were jazzed up about working out of a jam, or if it was a quick inning because he did have a couple of those. You saw the determination on the kid’s face after last week. Whatever it was went array. He wasn’t going to let it happen again.”
If the starters can continue to perform like they had this past weekend, then the postseason outlook is that much more promising.
Tennessee heads to Hoover as a No. 7 seed
There was a point in April where the Vols were in serious jeopardy of missing the SEC Tournament entirely. No longer was it a question of if they would host in the NCAA Tournament and missing the conference tournament would have been a deep pitfall from where the team was at last year.
Following a midweek loss to Tennessee Tech, that reality seemed even more apparent with a series against Vanderbilt coming at the time.
However, Tennessee has since finished the season losing just one of five series with two sweeps. The hopes of repeating as conference champs are back as the Vols jumped to the No. 7 seed.
They will face No. 10 seed Texas A&M on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.