Tennessee had no trouble skating by Morehead State over the weekend in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. It’s the eighth straight nonconference regular-season weekend series sweep for Tennessee (14-3).
The weekend sweep came on the heels of a rough midweek contest against Boston College. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello was pleased with the response he saw from his team.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s weekend sweep.
Newcomers shine at the plate
Tennessee brought in one of the best transfer classes coming into the 2023 season. We got to see what that class can do over the weekend.
Maui Ahuna, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, got his first Tennessee home run on Friday. He got his second home run three at-bats later.
“He’s not trying to make up for lost time anymore,” Vitello said. “He’s just getting in the rhythm of playing instead of trying to make up for games lost within one game, and we all know that’s not humanly possible.”
Ahuna has thrived since moving to the lead-off spot. Vitello originally slid the Kansas transfer in the middle of the lineup to get him comfortable.
He possesses the skills to bat at the top of the order, and now he is finding success.
Alabama transfer Zane Denton had an good night on Friday, hitting for the fifth cycle in Tennessee history.
“He’s taken advantage of the resources we have here,” Vitello said of Denton. “At an SEC school, we’re fortunate to have managers and all that, so he gets whatever he wants when he wants to go to work. The nice thing is he’s got a good plan in place.”
The third baseman is hitting .346 for the Vols and set new career-highs in hits (4) and RBIs (6) with his performance on Friday.
Griffin Merritt couldn’t let the other transfers have all the fun. The outfielder hit three home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader. The coming-out party helped Tennessee take both games on Saturday to complete the sweep.
“He’s got a plan, his swing is pretty repeatable and he’s obviously looking to drive the ball,” Vitello said. He knows what the pitcher is doing, he can make adjustments in between at-bats, during at-bats.”
Bullpen shines on Saturday
Tennessee’s starters get a lot of attention, but the bullpen stole the show on Saturday.
Tennessee’s relievers didn’t give up a hit in 5.2 innings of work in the doubleheader. Saturday also saw Camden Sewell make his debut. The veteran threw 0.2 innings.
Vitello wanted to work in some more arms, but his relievers were pitching so well he didn’t want to make changes.
“You have to be careful about looking to get everybody involved as if it was a grade-school soccer game,” Vitello said. “At the end of the day, you have to win, and if we don’t, I have to come in here and answer to you guys.”
Tennessee’s starters still dominated on the weekend. Chase Burns put up a career-high 13 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched, Drew Beam was one off of a career-high in strike outs after sitting down nine batters and Chase Dollander struck out 11 to mark his third straight game with double-digit strikeouts.
As trust in the bullpen builds and the starters maintain their momentum, the Vols could be very dangerous on the bump.
“We’ve got three starters that we know are going to give us a quality start and keep us in the game by the time they leave,” Vitello said. “And I think our fans, you guys and our coaching staff’s confidence in our bullpen is going up.”
Looking toward SEC play
A lot was learned from the nonconference slate for Tennessee. First, we learned this team isn’t last year’s team. The 2023 Vols will win games with pitching, not the long ball.
We also learned to expect growing pains. Base running blunders and other mistakes seem to be more prevalent this year.
We also learned through the nonconference slate that this team can handle adversity. Whether it be their coach getting suspended, Ahuna having eligibility questions or any of the outside noise, Tennessee has found success.
With SEC play around the corner, the lessons learned will help the Vols down the stretch.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot out of this nonconference is the bottom line,” Vitello said. “There’s just been a lot going on and I don’t see how it doesn’t make our story a little bit better and stronger. Or I should just say our group better and stronger as we get into conference play, where it’s 10 weeks of hell.”
