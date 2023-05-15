Tennessee baseball won its third straight home series after taking care of business against Kentucky in the first two games on Friday and Saturday.
However, the No. 23 Vols (35-17, 14-13 SEC) were unable to complete the sweep on Sunday after a sluggish performance, falling 10-0 while being shut out for the first time in nearly two years.
“Keep pushing forward. That’s kind of what the guys were saying in the dugout, so I jumped on board with it,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “It was like ‘dang it, we had these two guys on and didn’t score it.’ Then we get the bases loaded, didn’t score. It was a moment of frustration. You don’t want a bunch of guys just laissez-faire or whatever you want to call it. It was, let’s just get back to it.”
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s final home series.
Clutch hitting eludes Tennessee baseball in Sunday’s loss
The lack of clutch hitting seemed to be a thing of the past for Tennessee baseball, but there was no sign of it in Sunday’s loss to Kentucky to close the series.
The Vols have raked all season at home, and that trend remained true in games one and two after blasting five homers on Friday along with a Jared Dickey grand slam on Saturday. That wasn’t the case on Sunday as Tennessee stranded 16 runners on base, one short of a program record 17.
"I thought if we pushed the first one across, others would come," Vitello said. "But we just couldn’t seem to do that.”
Tennessee had countless opportunities to make something happen all night but to no avail as each chance at a comeback was wasted. The Vols racked up eight hits and found base nine more times on walks or being hit by pitches, so the problem was not getting on base but sending runners home.
“It’s probably not a popular answer, but to leave them on base, you got to get on base, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Vitello said. “And you’ll see that a lot of the productive and best offenses have that (runners left on base) as a high number."
Jared Dickey’s dominant weekend is cut short by shoulder injury
Left fielder Jared Dickey has been amongst the best hitters in the SEC since conference play started.
Highlighted by a 14-game hitting streak, he currently ranks third in the SEC in hits (40) and batting average (.377) as well as 14th in on base percentage (.442).
Dickey’s conference dominance continued after going 5-for-9 on the weekend with two homers and five RBIs. However, he left Saturday’s game after tweaking his shoulder in a slide into home
“Definitely real sore. More sore today than he was yesterday,” Vitello said. “So, that’s not a rush effort by us by any means. I’d like to see him out there playing as much as you all would and the fans, and of course, as eager as he is to get back out there. But we won’t rush it. The soreness needs to go away and then make sure he’s got range of motion and make sure it’s the best situation for him to get out there.”
Dickey had been the spark plug to each of the Vols’ explosive performances in the first two games. As Vitello said after Sunday’s loss, had one run been pushed across, more would have followed.
That run likely would have come from Dickey as two of the missed opportunities came in the three-hole, his usual spot in the order.
Starters perform well, but Drew Beam struggles on the mound for the second straight week
Starters Andrew Lindsey and Chase Dollander set the tone for each of their starts and allowed the Vols to build leads early.
Lindsey picked up his first win of the year and tied his longest outing of the season with 6.2 innings as well as a career high in pitch count with 103. He allowed just three runs on six hits and never let Tennessee trail.
Dollander’s outing was no different, allowing just five hits and three runs to go with six strikeouts. Once again, the Vols never trailed.
However, for the second week in a row, Drew Beam came out with a less than promising performance. He didn’t make it out of the second inning after two early homers against a team that ranks dead last in the SEC in that category by a mile.
“Usually, there’s pretty good location to both sides of the plate, but I think some pitches, especially when he’s ahead in the count, missing over the middle or the heart of the plate,” Vitello said. “And then there’s also been occasions where he’s behind in the count more than normal so then he has to go. Ultimately, if you break it down, whether it’s this team we just played or another one, if you’re in the center of the plate too often, bad things can happen.”
While Sunday’s loss can be attributed to lack of execution across the board, the Vols’ chances would have greatly improved had they not had to play from behind since the start of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.